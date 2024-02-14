An Amazon collapse may be coming sooner than we thought





Up to half of the Amazon rainforest could be converted to grasslands or weakened ecosystems in the coming decades, a new study has found, as climate change, deforestation and severe droughts like the one the region is currently experiencing damage large areas beyond capacity. theirs to recover. These stresses on the most vulnerable parts of the rainforest could eventually lead the entire forest ecosystem, home to one-tenth of the planet's terrestrial species, to acute water stress and pass a tipping point that would cause an entire collapse. the forest, the researchers said. While previous studies have assessed the individual effects of climate change and deforestation on rainforests, this peer-reviewed study, published Wednesday in the journal Natureis the first major research to focus on the cumulative effects of a range of threats. This study adds up to show how this tipping point is closer than other studies have estimated, said Carlos Nobre, an author of the study. Dr. Nobre is a Brazilian Earth systems scientist who studies how deforestation and climate change can change the forest forever.

The study overlaid data on forest cover, temperature and rainfall patterns, and then factored in other variables that can make different parts of the forest more or less fragile, such as the presence of roads or legal protections, to determine where the rainforest is most likely. to transform. The regional profiles that emerged showed that one-tenth of the Amazon was highly vulnerable to conversion to grasslands or degraded ecosystems with lower tree cover. Another 47 percent of the forest has moderate potential to transform, they found, including largely intact areas that are more vulnerable to extreme droughts like the current one. These changes could push the forest to a tipping point that would lead to the collapse of the entire forest ecosystem. We don't really know when we'll get there, said Bernardo Flores, a postdoctoral researcher at the Federal University of Santa Catarina and lead author of the study. But, he added, as last year's drought shows, we're getting there faster than we thought.

Lincoln Muniz Alves, a climatologist at the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil, who was not involved in the study, said the study added to a growing body of knowledge about the resilience of forests to the variety of challenges they face. The study makes progress in understanding the tipping point, he said. In general, previous scientific papers have mostly explored the impact of deforestation.

Recent research has shown that parts of the forest in the southeastern Amazon that have experienced large-scale deforestation and fires are already emitting more carbon dioxide than they absorb because the rainforest there has been damaged past the point of recovery. The loss of part or all of the Amazon rainforest would release into the atmosphere the equivalent of global emissions of several years, perhaps up to 20 years, as its trees, which store large amounts of carbon, are replaced by degraded ecosystems. And, because these same trees pump huge amounts of water into the atmosphere, their loss could also disturb global precipitation patterns and temperatures in ways that are not well understood. The researchers also assessed the limits of what the forest could withstand in terms of various threats. Global warming must not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, deforestation must be kept below 10 percent of the original tree cover and the annual dry season cannot exceed five months for the forest to remain intact, the study found.

To that end, governments must not only halt carbon emissions and deforestation, but also restore at least 5 percent of tropical forests, the study said. If you cross those thresholds, then the forest can, in principle, collapse or switch to different ecosystems, said Dr. Flores. Perhaps there is a system tipping point that is formed by the interaction of these various stressors. However, there are still unknowns. Researchers do not fully understand why some trees die after a drought while others do not; different biodiversity profiles across regions make general conclusions difficult; and, most importantly, scientists still do not fully understand the complex interactions of factors such as drought, deforestation and other threats. However, said Marina Hirota, a professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina and another author of the paper, governments should not wait for more clarity to act. Sometimes science takes a little longer to really inform what we need, said Dr. Hirota. Are we going to wait and see and blame insecurity for doing nothing? Raymond Zhong contributed to the reporting.

