Global climate assessment in January 2024 | tidings





Main points: Temperatures were above average across much of the globe, but the eastern United States, much of Europe and some other areas were cooler than average.

There is a 22% chance that 2024 will be the warmest year in NOAA's 175-year record and a 79% chance that El Nio will transition to neutral conditions by midyear.

Northern Hemisphere snow cover was close to average, but Antarctic sea ice extent was the fifth lowest on record for January.

Global rainfall was near a record in January, following a record wet December. The temperature January's global surface temperature was 2.29F (1.27C) above the 20th century average of 54.0F (12.2C), making it the warmest January on record. That was 0.07F (0.04C) above the previous record from January 2016. According to NCEIs Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a 22% chance that 2024 will rank as the warmest year on record and a 99% chance that it will rank in the top five the first ones. January saw a record monthly global ocean surface temperature for the 10th consecutive month. The El Nio conditions that emerged in June 2023 continued into January, but according to NOAA Climate Prediction Center it is likely that El Nio will turn ENSO-neutral by April-June 2024 (79% chance), with an increasing likelihood that La Nia will develop in June-August 2024 (55% chance). Temperatures were above average across the Arctic, much of northeastern America, central Russia, southern and western Asia, Africa, South America, eastern and southeastern Asia, and Australia. Much of northwestern North America, the central and southern United States, northern and eastern Europe, northeast Asia, and Antarctica experienced near-colder-than-average temperatures during January. Sea surface temperatures were above average over much of the northern, western, and equatorial Pacific Ocean, as well as parts of the western Indian Ocean. Surface temperatures for January 2024 (C). The map shows departures from the 19912020 average. Red indicates warmer than average and blue indicates colder than average. Snow cover Northern Hemisphere snowpack extent for January 2024 was close to the 19912020 average. Over North America, above-average snowpack extent was observed in parts of the Cascades, Central Rockies, Central and Southern Plains, Midwest, and Appalachians. With above-normal temperatures and a storm track unfavorable for heavy snow, much of the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest experienced a snowfall deficit in January. Over Eurasia, snow cover was below average over much of central and southern Europe, Turkey, Central Asia, Nepal and western China. Meanwhile, above-average extent of snow cover was observed in parts of northern Europe, southern Mongolia, northeastern China and Japan. Sea ice Global sea ice extent was the seventh smallest in the 46-year record at 6.90 million square miles (440,000 square miles below the 19912020 average). Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average, while Antarctic sea ice extent was well below average (at 420,000 square miles), ranking fifth smallest on record. rainfall Global rainfall was near a record in January, following a record wet December. Large parts of North America, Asia and Australia were wetter than average, while much of southern Africa and South America were drier than normal. The El Nio rainfall pattern over the central and western Pacific Ocean weakened, but patterns over Africa and the southern United States remained more typical of El Nio. Tropical cyclones Six named storms occurred across the globe in January, which was about the 19912020 average of seven. The only major tropical cyclone was Intense Tropical Cyclone Anggrek, which remained in the central South Indian Ocean and did not approach any major land mass. Strong tropical storm Alvaro made landfall in Madagascar earlier this month resulting in significant impacts and numerous casualties. Tropical Cyclone Belal caused major flooding in Mauritius and also affected La Reunion. Tropical Cyclone Kirrily brought heavy rain and wind to northeastern Australia. This monthly summary, developed by scientists at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, is part of the suite of climate services NOAA provides to government, business, academia and the public to support informed decision-making. For a more comprehensive overview of climate conditions and events, see our January 2024 Global Climate Report or explore our global climate time series at a glance.

