What we have and haven't learned from Cyclone Gabrielle

We have learned a lot from Cyclone Gabrielle and developed good policies and guidelines as a result, but some aspects of the Building Act still need to change to put them into practice says Martin Brook

Landslides in Muriwai after Cyclone Gabrielle

A year after Auckland's devastating anniversary storm and Cyclone Gabrielle, many stories of financial woe and disaster have emerged. It is important to reflect on the impact of those events on individuals and communities, but also on what knowledge has emerged over the past year, what we have learned from recent history, and what scientific advances have been made. It has been reported that the early storms of 2023 triggered more than 140,000 landslides, and possibly as many as 800,000 landslides, and although a large proportion of these landslides were in unpopulated hills, many landslides were in populated suburbs in towns and villages. Additionally, flooding from the storms inundated areas of Auckland and parts of the North East Island. If those devastating events have a streak, we've learned a lot and there have been some important responses to these storms over the past year. First, while extremely damaging to people, communities and the economy, the massive amount of landslides over such large areas has provided an unprecedented opportunity to analyze landslides from several perspectives, including: the mechanisms of how the slope failed; site factors such as slope angle; and the amount and rate of local rainfall and the properties of the soil or rock where the landslides occurred. This research is undertaken by universities and crown research institutes such as GNS Science. This is using new satellite data and laser scans of the earth's surface, which can determine the volumes of material displaced, by comparing before and after digital elevation models. In some areas of the North East Island, such as the Esk Valley, more than 150 landslides per square kilometer have been identified. This is an extremely high density of landslides, which led to significant soil erosion. In theory, all of this landslide and erosion research conducted over the past year should be used to improve hazard zoning and setback distances in the future.

The main challenge in New Zealand continues: the best, world-leading science can have minimal real-world impact here, because of the law.

Second, the central government passed into law the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Act on 20 March 2023 and the Severe Emergency Recovery Legislation Act on 12 April. These changes modified the existing Resource Management Act and provided more flexibility for councils to help affected communities recover. Third, local government, through subcontracting teams of experienced geotechnical engineers and engineering geologists, have been busy undertaking land categorization (1, 2A, 2P, 2C, 3). Category 3 is a purchase, 2P allows some mitigation funding for individual properties and 2C is available for community-based mitigation schemes (for example, a flood embankment). Fourth, a new 84-page landslide planning guidance document, Landslide Risk Reduction through Land Use Planning was published in January 2024, a joint project by GNS, MBIE, EQC and industry specialists from Geotechnical Society of New Zealand. The 12 key messages listed inside the front cover should be salient messages for anyone involved in land development. Despite the policy and science responses that have emerged over the past 12 months, the key challenge in New Zealand remains: the best, world-leading science can have minimal real-world impact here, because of the law. My colleague Associate Professor Murray Ford identified 15 meters of coastal erosion caused by Cyclone Gabrielle at Whangamat. Murray said development along the coast needs to be aware of the risks that could affect the coast, both now and in the future. I agree, but while recognizing the risks may seem obvious when building and developing land, a seemingly intractable problem in New Zealand is the Building Act 2004. Within the act, the risks aren't necessarily something to worry too much about. Indeed, section 72 of the Building Act (2004) requires the building consent authority which is also a territorial authority to grant a consent provided that the building consent authority considers that: the construction work will not accelerate, worsen or result in a natural hazard to the land or any other property; AND

the land is subject or is likely to be subject to one or more natural hazards; AND

it is reasonable to grant a building code waiver or modification related to the natural hazard in question. Thus, section 72 recognizes that an existing risk of a natural hazard (for example coastal erosion/landslide) should not prevent construction work from proceeding, as long as the work will not make the situation worse. The clear implication is that Section 72 allows land developers and lawyers, who will push the law to its limits in court if necessary, to build a house on land subject to natural hazards, and sell it, often unsuspecting buyers. The law can really be an ass, and if we want to learn from the tragic events of 2023, some of it, especially regarding the construction of consents, needs to change.

Muriwai firefighters knew of Muriwai's general susceptibility to landslides, but did not recognize the warning signs that indicated an imminent threat of landslides.

Of course, Gabrielle revealed the dangers to which emergency personnel were exposed during storm responses, which was highlighted in July 2023 when Fire and Emergency New Zealand released an independent report into the deaths of two firefighters on 13 February in Muriwai, Auckland. during Cyclone Gabrielle. The report found that FENZ's risk management systems did not identify landslides as a hazard that could harm its firefighters, resulting in a lack of landslide procedures and training for firefighters. Muriwai firefighters knew of Muriwai's general susceptibility to landslides, but did not recognize the warning signs that indicated an imminent threat of landslides. This raises the question that enhanced training may be necessary for FENZ personnel in the future, given New Zealand's hilly terrain and susceptibility to a wide range of landslide types. Some countries, for example Sweden, have long recognized the danger of landslides to emergency crews. and in 2013 Sweden published a Landslide Response Guide for Rescue Personnel. The development of something similar could be useful in New Zealand, and indeed the FENZ report states that on 5 May 2023 they issued a national safety notice on landslide and landslide safety for all operational personnel. The contents of this are unknown, but I hope this will be an extremely valuable security notice for responses to similar events in early 2023.