International
What we have and haven't learned from Cyclone Gabrielle
We have learned a lot from Cyclone Gabrielle and developed good policies and guidelines as a result, but some aspects of the Building Act still need to change to put them into practice says Martin Brook
A year after Auckland's devastating anniversary storm and Cyclone Gabrielle, many stories of financial woe and disaster have emerged. It is important to reflect on the impact of those events on individuals and communities, but also on what knowledge has emerged over the past year, what we have learned from recent history, and what scientific advances have been made.
It has been reported that the early storms of 2023 triggered more than 140,000 landslides, and possibly as many as 800,000 landslides, and although a large proportion of these landslides were in unpopulated hills, many landslides were in populated suburbs in towns and villages. Additionally, flooding from the storms inundated areas of Auckland and parts of the North East Island. If those devastating events have a streak, we've learned a lot and there have been some important responses to these storms over the past year.
First, while extremely damaging to people, communities and the economy, the massive amount of landslides over such large areas has provided an unprecedented opportunity to analyze landslides from several perspectives, including: the mechanisms of how the slope failed; site factors such as slope angle; and the amount and rate of local rainfall and the properties of the soil or rock where the landslides occurred.
This research is undertaken by universities and crown research institutes such as GNS Science. This is using new satellite data and laser scans of the earth's surface, which can determine the volumes of material displaced, by comparing before and after digital elevation models. In some areas of the North East Island, such as the Esk Valley, more than 150 landslides per square kilometer have been identified. This is an extremely high density of landslides, which led to significant soil erosion. In theory, all of this landslide and erosion research conducted over the past year should be used to improve hazard zoning and setback distances in the future.
The main challenge in New Zealand continues: the best, world-leading science can have minimal real-world impact here, because of the law.
Second, the central government passed into law the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Act on 20 March 2023 and the Severe Emergency Recovery Legislation Act on 12 April. These changes modified the existing Resource Management Act and provided more flexibility for councils to help affected communities recover.
Third, local government, through subcontracting teams of experienced geotechnical engineers and engineering geologists, have been busy undertaking land categorization (1, 2A, 2P, 2C, 3). Category 3 is a purchase, 2P allows some mitigation funding for individual properties and 2C is available for community-based mitigation schemes (for example, a flood embankment).
Fourth, a new 84-page landslide planning guidance document, Landslide Risk Reduction through Land Use Planning was published in January 2024, a joint project by GNS, MBIE, EQC and industry specialists from Geotechnical Society of New Zealand. The 12 key messages listed inside the front cover should be salient messages for anyone involved in land development.
Despite the policy and science responses that have emerged over the past 12 months, the key challenge in New Zealand remains: the best, world-leading science can have minimal real-world impact here, because of the law.
My colleague Associate Professor Murray Ford identified 15 meters of coastal erosion caused by Cyclone Gabrielle at Whangamat. Murray said development along the coast needs to be aware of the risks that could affect the coast, both now and in the future.
I agree, but while recognizing the risks may seem obvious when building and developing land, a seemingly intractable problem in New Zealand is the Building Act 2004.
Within the act, the risks aren't necessarily something to worry too much about. Indeed, section 72 of the Building Act (2004) requires the building consent authority which is also a territorial authority to grant a consent provided that the building consent authority considers that:
- the construction work will not accelerate, worsen or result in a natural hazard to the land or any other property; AND
- the land is subject or is likely to be subject to one or more natural hazards; AND
- it is reasonable to grant a building code waiver or modification related to the natural hazard in question.
Thus, section 72 recognizes that an existing risk of a natural hazard (for example coastal erosion/landslide) should not prevent construction work from proceeding, as long as the work will not make the situation worse. The clear implication is that Section 72 allows land developers and lawyers, who will push the law to its limits in court if necessary, to build a house on land subject to natural hazards, and sell it, often unsuspecting buyers. The law can really be an ass, and if we want to learn from the tragic events of 2023, some of it, especially regarding the construction of consents, needs to change.
Muriwai firefighters knew of Muriwai's general susceptibility to landslides, but did not recognize the warning signs that indicated an imminent threat of landslides.
Of course, Gabrielle revealed the dangers to which emergency personnel were exposed during storm responses, which was highlighted in July 2023 when Fire and Emergency New Zealand released an independent report into the deaths of two firefighters on 13 February in Muriwai, Auckland. during Cyclone Gabrielle.
The report found that FENZ's risk management systems did not identify landslides as a hazard that could harm its firefighters, resulting in a lack of landslide procedures and training for firefighters. Muriwai firefighters knew of Muriwai's general susceptibility to landslides, but did not recognize the warning signs that indicated an imminent threat of landslides.
This raises the question that enhanced training may be necessary for FENZ personnel in the future, given New Zealand's hilly terrain and susceptibility to a wide range of landslide types. Some countries, for example Sweden, have long recognized the danger of landslides to emergency crews. and in 2013 Sweden published a Landslide Response Guide for Rescue Personnel.
The development of something similar could be useful in New Zealand, and indeed the FENZ report states that on 5 May 2023 they issued a national safety notice on landslide and landslide safety for all operational personnel. The contents of this are unknown, but I hope this will be an extremely valuable security notice for responses to similar events in early 2023.
Associate Professor Martin Brook, School of the Environment, Faculty of Science
This article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the views of Auckland's Waipapa Taumata Rau University.
This article was first published on Newsroom,The Building Act is preventing complete improvements to at-risk areas, February 13, 2023
Media contact
Margo White I Research Communications Editor
Mob 021 926 408
Email [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/news/2024/02/13/What-we-have-and-havent-learned-Gabrielle.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MTSU Celebrates Black History Month 2024 with Speech by Actor Marcus Scribner
- Attackers exploit Microsoft security to avoid zero-day bugs
- What we have and haven't learned from Cyclone Gabrielle
- Violence and abuse against store workers has increased by 50%
- Goldman Sachs: “Brexit will lead to a 5% decline in UK economic growth”
- MSU men's basketball travels to face Penn State after complete home performance
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls after worse-than-expected inflation data | Business
- Bollywood quiz to match films about serial killers with their poorly explained plots
- Men's tennis three matches on the road this week
- Scientists are growing a 'meat-like' rice hybrid food to boost protein
- Global climate assessment in January 2024 | tidings
- Biden campaign: In Wisconsin, Donald Trump faces backlash after threatening national security