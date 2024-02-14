Frontier Airlines Announces Nonstop Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to 10 Additional Destinations; Daily summer departures will increase 38% compared to a year ago

CLEVELAND February 14, 2024 Ultra-low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will begin nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to 10 additional destinations in May 2024. These routes are in addition to service announced last month by CLE to Minneapolis-Saint Paul and New York LaGuardia. With the new routes, Frontier will serve a total of 30 destinations from CLE, increasing average daily peak summer departures by 38 percent compared to a year ago. To celebrate, Americas Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $19* and Premium seat upgrades starting at $19** on all routes operating from CLE.

Our growth in Cleveland is increasing, said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. We're excited to connect consumers in Northeast Ohio with low fares to more destinations across the U.S. Our new crew base in CLE, set to open in March, will help support our operations in rapid growth.

We at Cleveland Hopkins are extremely pleased with the increasingly diverse mix of business and leisure destinations that Frontier is adding to Northeast Ohio residents and visitors, said Bryant L. Francis, CM, Director of Port Control. Today's announcement brings Frontier to thirty nonstop destinations, more than any other airline in the CLE, and includes new service in some of our key underserved markets. This expansion further strengthens Frontier's commitment to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming the additional service and new opportunities it will create for travelers.

All airlines from Cleveland, both new and existing, are featured in current airline fare sales.

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE FOR: START OF SERVICE: SERVICE FREQUENCY: ENTRY TO MAKE: Houston Bush (IAH) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19* Jacksonville (JAX) May 22, 2024 4x/week $19* New Orleans (MSY) May 22, 2024 4x/week $19* Myrtle Beach (MYR) May 21, 2024 3x/week $19* Austin (AUS) May 16, 2024 3x/week $19* Charleston (CHS) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19* Savannah (SAV) May 16, 2024 3x/week $19* Salt Lake City (SLC) May 16, 2024 3x/week $59* Pensacola (PNS) May 21, 2024 3x/week $19* Baltimore (BWI) May 16, 2024 3x/week $19* Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)*** May 17, 2024 4x/week $19* New York LaGuardia (LGA)*** April 10, 2024 daily $19*

***Announced last month

Frequency and schedule may vary. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-cleveland for additional information.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the opportunity to tailor the trip to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase a la carte options such as Premium Stretch Seat. For a low price, this Premium Economy upgrade option offers extra legroom.

Reimagined airlines, the industry's leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, enables consumers to get everything for less. Customers earn travel miles and Elite status points quickly and are rewarded for every dollar spent on eligible Frontier products. Travel miles can be redeemed for free Frontier Airlines fares and do not expire as long as there is eligible activity on a member's account each year. Elite Status Points are used to track members' progress towards Elite Status. The status enables members to enjoy benefits such as priority boarding, free seat selection, Premium Stretch Seating available during booking and/or check-in, no change or cancellation fees when changes are made seven days or more prior to flight departure and free baggage(s) at Gold, Platinum and Diamond levels. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family-friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy rewards together, including earning family miles. Membership is free.

*About the promotional rate offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 PM ET on February 16, 2024. Fares are valid for nonstop travel Monday through Thursday and Saturday through June 19, 2024, except as noted:

Travel to Las Vegas, NV, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday through Friday.

Travel to the state of Florida, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from the state of Florida, Tuesday through Friday.

Cross-market routing applies in both directions.

The following blackout dates apply: March 1-4, 7-11, 14-18, 21-25, 28-31, 2024; April 1-2, 4-7, 15, 18-21, 2024; May 24-27, 2024. Not all markets are available for all travel dates. A 14-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase not required.

Discount Den awards are only available on FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fee(s) shown include all shipping charges, surcharges and taxes and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and some flights and/or travel days may not be available.

All bookings are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for bookings made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided a refund request is made within 24 hours of the original booking.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after 24 hours will be subject to change fees and any fare changes. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets cannot be exchanged for special tickets. Flight segments must be canceled before the scheduled departure time, or tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage AND advance seat assignments are available to purchase separately for an additional fee. In addition to these Terms and Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airlines' Contract of carriage.

**About the Premium seats offer:

Subject to availability on FlyFrontier.com and through the Frontier mobile app. Price available until 11:59 PM ET on February 16, 2024. Prices shown are per person, per flight segment. Places are limited. Restrictions apply.

Media information:

720.374.4560

[email protected]