Berkeley County woman cited after loaded gun found at Dulles International





DULLES, Va. A Gerrardstown woman was cited for having a loaded gun in a bag during a security check at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC. The Transportation Security Administration said it happened Monday. The 9mm pistol was loaded with six rounds, including one in the chamber. There was also extra ammunition packed along with the gun. The weapon was spotted as the woman entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on her handbag. TSA officials notified Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge. The woman, whose name was not released, told officials she forgot she had the loaded gun with her. In addition to the citation from airport police, she now faces a civil financial penalty of up to $15,000. It is disappointing to continue to see travelers bring weapons into our security checkpoints, said Scott T. Johnson, TSA's Federal Director of Airport Security. Pretending you forgot you had a loaded gun on you is a tragic accident waiting to happen. There is no excuse for bringing a gun to the checkpoint. Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint. Firearms are not allowed through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight, according to the release from the TSA. “This also applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, who will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges if they bring a weapon to a checkpoint.” Passengers are only allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a tightly closed case. The locked box must then be taken to the airline's check-in counter to be declared. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Last year, 6,735 firearms were seized at airport security checkpoints nationwide, of which 93 percent were loaded.

