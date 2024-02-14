



Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO spending, progress in meeting the goals of the Vilnius Summit and preparations for the Washington Summit this summer are on the agenda of the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting, NATO Secretary General- s, Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference today in Brussels. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is not attending the meeting due to health reasons. American Ambassador to niton Julianne Smith will represent the secretary in the ministerial. Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, will assist him. At the Vilnius Summit, Allies pledged to strengthen defense and deterrence, and this requires investment. Overall, European allies are meeting the alliance investment pledge of 2% of gross domestic product for defense, Stoltenberg said. The Secretary General announced the latest figures. “Since pledging investment in 2014, European allies and Canada have added more than US$600 billion to defence,” he said. Last year alone, European allies and Canada increased their investment by 11%. “This year, I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense,” he said. In 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine, only three NATO allies were at the 2% level. “In 2024, NATO allies in Europe will invest a total of 380 billion dollars in defense,” Stoltenberg said. “For the first time, this amounts to 2% of their combined GDP.” While this is progress, more is needed, he said. He noted that the 2% target is now not a target, but the minimum countries should invest. “In the ministerial, we will also discuss the further increase in the production of ammunition,” said the secretary general. “In recent months, NATO has agreed to contracts worth $10 billion. And just this week, Germany began construction on a new munitions factory in lower Saxony.” Ministers will also review the alliance's new defense plans being tested in Exercise Steadfast Defender, NATO's biggest exercise since before the fall of the Berlin Wall. The exercise involves all 31 allies and Sweden. “We can never take peace for granted, but there is no imminent military threat against any NATO ally,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO will continue to ensure that there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow regarding our readiness and determination to protect all allies.” The defense ministers will also attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which will follow the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group. “Both of these meetings will focus on our support,” said the secretary general. “We continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards on everything from procurement to logistics, and allies continue to make large shipments of arms, equipment and ammunition. This support makes a real difference. “With our help, the brave Ukrainians have retaken half of the territory Russia took, opened a corridor to the Black Sea and are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces. Stoltenberg welcomed the European Union's pledge of aid to Ukraine and called on the US Congress to follow suit. “This is not charity,” he said. “It is an investment in our security.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3677141/nato-ministers-to-discuss-ukraine-spending-deterrence-at-brussels-meeting/

