Student loan forgiveness increases for rural doctors and nurses





The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent in a bid to attract more medical professionals to smaller and underserved Canadian communities. This increase will see up to $60,000 in loan forgiveness for family physicians and family medicine residents. For nurses and nurse practitioners working in rural and remote underserved communities, the Liberals will offer up to $30,000 in loan forgiveness. This increase is on the maximum amount of Canada Student Loans forgivable, meaning it only applies to the federal portion of a student loan. The measure, announced Tuesday, is a funding decree previously announced in the 2022 federal budget. Over the next decade, this loan forgiveness will attract an additional 1,200 doctors and 4,000 nurses, said Employment and Workforce Development Minister Randy Boissonnault. The federal government estimates that about 3,000 doctors and nurses are expected to benefit in the first year of implementation, reaching up to 8,000 medical professionals annually by 2033. According to the government, the funding to cover the cost of this loan offer comes from existing planned spending, namely an annual distribution of $26.2 million over four years. starting from 2023-24and $7 million going forward. Asked by reporters why the Liberals aren't expanding the number of residency spots, Minister Boissonnault pointed to the cross-Canada funding agreements the federal government has secured with the provinces and territories. “The money is there and the provinces and universities can allocate it, and they should allocate it to these spaces. But at the same time, it's not just about more medical residencies and more medical spaces. There are it has to do with getting to know the medical professionals who are already here,” he said. “Providing more student loan debt relief will encourage more young people to become doctors and nurses, to practice in underserved areas of our country or in communities that have told us they have a hard time attracting doctors and new family nurses.” The Liberals say they plan to expand the program to include communities with populations of up to 30,000 people later this fall. The Ottawa announcement came as part of a larger press conference by a group of federal ministers offering other economic and housing measures aimed at rural Canadians, including finalizing housing accelerator agreements with more than 60 communities. small and rural. In an emailed statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's spokesman Sebastian Skamski said a “refresh” of an earlier announcement “will not fix our broken health care system.” “Doctors and nurses face a backlog of jobs in Canada, so they are forced to train abroad, only to have gatekeepers block them from obtaining a residency or a position in Canada when they return home,” he said. “The Conservatives will remove the gatekeepers and bring in a Blue Seal test so that overseas-trained doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who pass the test can go to work within 60 days.”

