Federal government signs deal for $36 million in health care spending in NWT





Canada's health minister was in Yellowknife on Tuesday to sign two agreements aimed at improving health care services and access in the NWT Minister Mark Holland, along with federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks, appeared in the territorial legislature to sign two agreements worth a total of $36 million. They were joined in the signing by NWT Minister of Health and Social Services, Lesa Semmler. “We have a lot of work to do,” Holland said, referring to a health care system tested by a host of stressors. Through the Working Together agreement signed Tuesday, the federal government will provide $24 million over three years to increase access to primary care across the territory and support health care recruitment. The money will also go toward establishing a territorial addiction medicine team and improve culturally appropriate mental wellness and suicide prevention programs. According to a press release, three dedicated positions will be added to prioritize Indigenous communities and address the disproportionate impact of suicide on those communities. “We've seen cracks in our public health care system,” Semmler said. “We need to be able to provide care for our indigenous population. When we look at rates of chronic disease, they are the ones who suffer.” Semmler spoke further about the importance of racism training in primary care. “We want our Indigenous people to be comfortable accessing this care,” she said. “We've seen cracks in our public health care system,” said NWT Health Minister Lisa Semmler, seen here signing the 2 new funding agreements alongside Holland, as NWT MP Michael McLeod looks on. (Robert Holden/CBC) Other agreements signed Tuesday will see $12 million over five years go toward improving the quality and safety of personalized care for seniors. The plan will also improve sanitation systems and increase direct care hours throughout the communities for long-term care residents. The “Aging with Dignity” agreement was previously announced in July 2023. Holland said Tuesday that the two agreements “represent an important step forward in response to our national progress,” referring to the federal government's $200 billion investment in Canadian health care over the next 10 years. As part of their funding agreements, provinces and territories will develop action plans that outline how the money will be spent and how progress will be measured. The NWT will report on the progress of the agreements annually.

