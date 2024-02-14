Drivers rally at TPA for higher wages





Bay Area drivers gathered for a rally at Tampa International Airport as part of a nationwide strike Wednesday. “I thoroughly enjoy (ridesharing), but it's put a lot of wear and tear on my vehicle. It takes me $300 a week to make gas, and I (drive rideshare) full time,” Tavian Weiley said. “It should be more money per ride. I mean, the percentage Uber is taking, I noticed (is) about 50% off.” Justice For App Workers represents thousands of delivery and delivery drivers in Florida and called for no carpools from Tampa International Airport on Wednesday. According to the organization, drivers in nine other cities, including Chicago, Miami, Orlando and Austin participated in Wednesday's strike. Rideshare executives gathered at TPA over wages on Wednesday. Eliot Ness started driving for Uber and Lyft in the Bay Area four years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My salary has dropped roughly 20% year over year since then,” Ness said. READ: Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting customer in St. Petersburg: Police Executives accused rideshare companies of not prioritizing their safety. They also said Uber and Lyft don't offer as many incentives as they once did, such as rewards for completing a certain number of rides. Rideshare drivers asked not to travel Wednesday from Tampa International Airport. “All drivers have increased costs from inflation. And yet revenue seems to be flat,” said driver Garrett Waltzer. Drivers argue that they pay all expenses, including gas and general vehicle maintenance, costs that are not getting cheaper due to inflation. READ: Man accused of impersonating Uber driver, woman attacker acquitted “So maybe that's getting more people to get out and drive, [sic] it's because families need to close the gap and earn a few hundred extra dollars each week. That gets more drivers on the road and therefore, less need for incentive payments to get people off the road,” Waltzer said. Lyft car at the TPA rideshare rally. In a statement about Wednesday's strike, Uber said: “These types of events have rarely had any impact on rides, pricing or driver availability, and we expect the same tomorrow. That's because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied – earnings remain strong, and as of the last quarter, drivers in the U.S. earned about $33 per hour driven. We also continue to act on driver feedback, adding new safety features to the app and improving processes deactivating our account.” We've reached out to Lyft and will update this story once we hear back from them.

