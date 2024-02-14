International
Yemen: OCHA urges Security Council to “choose the path of de-escalation and peace”
A briefing for the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Yemen by Mrs. Edem Wosornu on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths.
As prepared for delivery
Thank you, Madam President,
And thanks to the special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, for his update.
As Yemen's horrific conflict and associated human suffering has dragged on for more than nine years, we still have hope that a political solution is at hand.
However, people in Yemen are watching with alarm as the crisis spreading across the region brings with it the risk of renewed violence. This is a cause for serious concern for the people in Yemen and the humanitarian community serving them.
In these uncertain times, we are grateful that Julien Harneis has taken on his new role as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. He has the full support of Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths in carrying out his essential duties.
Further, let me thank Peter Hawkins of UNICEF who served as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator on an interim basis, and the previous Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, David Gressly, for his work.
Madam President,
Last year, some progress was made in easing the humanitarian situation and indicators of the positive impacts of the UN-brokered ceasefire, the subsequent cessation of hostilities and the humanitarian response. However, the Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan 2024 that we and our partners released two weeks ago paints a picture of massive and ongoing needs.
For example, in 2024, over 18 million people, over half the population, will need humanitarian assistance and protection services in Yemen.
We predict that 17.6 million people will be severely food insecure.
An estimated 2.7 million women and 5 million children under five will need treatment for acute malnutrition.
The situation will continue to deteriorate without urgent and sufficient attention.
Madam President,
In 2023, we received only 40 percent of the total funding needed under the Humanitarian Response Plan ($1.72 billion of the $4.3 billion requested).
This year, our response is more targeted and prioritized. Our plan is informed by area-based consultations with local authorities, humanitarian and development actors, and most importantly with affected people. Better aligned with development efforts.
As a result, the humanitarian appeal this year seeks $2.7 billion to reach 11.2 million people across Yemen.
As a matter of priority, we call on the international community to step up to ensure that the World Food Program and partners have the necessary resources to urgently resume food distribution in Houthi-controlled areas and begin a re-targeting exercise and registration.
Without sufficient resources, we may see a sharp deterioration in the food security situation in some areas in the coming months. 2.4 million children and 900,000 women will face a high risk of morbidity and mortality due to malnutrition-related complications.
Furthermore, in parallel, the full funding of the UN development framework estimated at $1.3 billion must be a priority to see a transition to more sustainable solutions.
Madam President,
As we reported last month, we are watching closely to assess the impacts of hostilities in the Red Sea on the humanitarian situation and on our humanitarian operations.
We are receiving reports that shipping costs at the ports of Hodeidah and Aden have increased significantly since November due to ongoing hostilities. The World Food Program has reported an increase of up to 110 percent in container shipments to Yemen. Other humanitarian organizations have seen freight rates rise by as much as 318 percent.
While the humanitarian community is also concerned about any potential negative effects of the recent designation of the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, we note that General Licenses are designed to protect many transactions necessary for our humanitarian activities and essential commercial imports.
However, we fear it could have an effect on the economy, including commercial imports of essential items on which the people of Yemen depend more than ever. Humanitarian aid cannot fill gaps in the supply of commercial goods.
Such effects can reverberate across the country. Yemen's already fragile economy cannot withstand another major blow. In government-held areas, the value of the Yemeni rial has further deteriorated, hitting a more than two-year low of 1,514 rials against the US dollar, eroding the purchasing power of the average family.
We welcome the 30-day delay in implementing the designation, which has allowed for consultation with the humanitarian community and the private sector to mitigate its potential humanitarian impacts.
More broadly, humanitarian organizations are putting in place business continuity plans and engaging with a wide range of actors on the ground to minimize the impact of regional tensions on the humanitarian response.
I repeat the Secretary General's call for Security Council Resolution 2722 to be fully respected and the need to avoid acts that could further worsen the situation in Yemen.
Madam President,
As the possibility of a return to conflict and increased humanitarian needs grows, we must remember that Yemen is at the forefront of the global climate crisis. It is the third most vulnerable country in the world to climate change and one of the least prepared for climate shocks.
By 2060, the United Nations Development Program predicts that extreme poverty could be more than 25 percent higher than it would otherwise be due to climate change.
Climate-induced natural hazards are already exacerbating the impacts of the annual rainy season, droughts, water scarcity and desert locusts. Last year, heavy rains and floods affected an estimated 580,000 people and caused 2,381 injuries and 47 deaths.
Climate-related emergencies not only compound pre-existing risks, but also trigger new needs. Over three quarters of newly displaced people in Yemen last year were displaced by severe weather events.
Climate change emergencies accelerate the humanitarian crisis by driving displacement and heightening protection concerns. They threaten the life, livelihood and well-being of families.
The impacts on women and girls, who have more limited access to essential services and protection, can be particularly severe.
However, Yemen will need much more international support to prepare for and mitigate the worst impacts of the climate crisis. This includes appropriate access to climate finance, assistance in strengthening national preparedness systems and investment in climate sustainable development initiatives.
Madam President,
Let me conclude with three points. 2024 may yet be the year Yemen turns the page on the tragedy and suffering stemming from years of conflict and economic deterioration.
Second, we call on the Council to offer its full support to the humanitarian community in its ability to respond to the urgent crisis being experienced, to help the people of Yemen move towards self-sufficiency.
And finally, we further ask Council members to urge all involved to choose the path of de-escalation and peace.
Thank you.
