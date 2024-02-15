International
Russian nuclear capabilities in space could threaten international satellites, US military statement: Sources
The U.S. has intelligence of a national and international security threat related to Russian nuclear capabilities in space that could threaten satellites, including potentially knocking out U.S. military communications and intelligence, Fox News has learned.
Sources tell Fox News that the Russian capability has not yet been established.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Wednesday morning first warned of a “serious National Security threat,” and called on President Biden to declassify it.
JOSE INTEL CHAIRMAN WARNS OF 'SERIOUS NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT,' URGES BIDEN TO DECLASSIFY
“The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all members of Congress information about a serious problem National Security threat,” Turner said. “I'm asking President Biden to declassify all information about this threat so that Congress, the Administration and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.”
Fox News Digital obtained the memo sent to members of Congress on Wednesday, which indicated “an urgent matter regarding a destabilizing foreign military capability that should be known by all policymakers in Congress.”
Sources told Fox News that discussions about declassifying intelligence are about interests in protecting intelligence sources and methods.
A separate source told Fox News that the threat “has to do with Russian capability,” noting that “the potential seriousness of the threat is great” but “the threat is not immediate in nature.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., later tried to quell any panic caused by Turner's statement by explaining that last month, he sent a letter to the White House “requesting a meeting with the president to discuss a serious matter of national security that is classified.”
“In response to that letter, a meeting is now scheduled tomorrow on this issue here at the Capitol with the Gang of Four and with the president's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan,” Johnson said. “I'm going to put pressure on the administration to take appropriate action, and everyone can take some comfort from that.”
Johnson said he “saw Chairman Turner's statement on this matter, and I want to assure the American people that there is no need for public alarm.”
“We will work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified,” Johnson said. “And beyond that, I'm not at liberty to disclose classified information and I really can't say too much about it, but we just want to reassure everybody, steady hands are on the wheel, we're working on it .There is no need for alarm.”
BIDEN'S MEMORY WARS COULD DESTROY NATIONAL SECURITY, DEFENSE EXPERTS WARN: 'NOT JUST WEAK, BUT CONTAINED'
Meanwhile, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said their committee “has the intelligence in question and has been following this matter rigorously since the beginning”.
“We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration,” Warner and Rubio said. “In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially uncovering sources and methods that could be key to maintaining a range of options for US action.”
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House press conference Wednesday that he was surprised by Turner's statement, given that earlier in the week he reached out to members of Congress to offer himself to come to Capitol Hill to give a personal briefing. for this matter.
That conference will take place on Thursday.
“I'm a little surprised that Congressman Turner went public today before a meeting on the books for me to go sit down with him along with our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow. That's his choice to do that,” Sullivan said.
“All I can tell you is that I'm focused on going to see him, sitting down with him, as well as the other members of the Gang of Eight Chamber tomorrow, and I'm not able to say anything beyond this podium for the time being. , except to note broadly that this administration has gone further, and in more creative, more strategic ways, engaged in the declassification of intelligence in the national interest of the United States than any administration in history,” he continued.
Sullivan added: “You're definitely not going to find an unwillingness to do that when it's in our national security interest to do that.”
However, he said the administration has prioritized “the issue of resources and methods.”
“Ultimately, these are decisions that the president has to make, but in the meantime, the most important thing is that we have the opportunity to sit down in a classified environment and have the kind of conversation with the House Intelligence leadership that I actually had. scheduled before Congressman Turner came out today,” Sullivan said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sullivan again stressed that he “personally contacted” Congress on the matter.
“It's very unusual, actually, for the national security adviser to do that,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/russian-nuclear-capabilities-space-could-threaten-international-satellites-us-military-comms-sources
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to unlock your Web3 data using BigQuery and Subsquid
- Russian nuclear capabilities in space could threaten international satellites, US military statement: Sources
- The Nevada Seismological Laboratory monitors earthquake swarms in south Reno
- Modi in India inaugurates first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- The audacity of Putin's ambassador to the UK revealed a brutal truth
- Triple amputee actor arrested for allegedly breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
- LFHS Field Hockey striking signs letter of intent
- Lululemon launches its first casual sneaker for men and women
- A spectacular showcase of cutting-edge innovation dominates 15 major tracks at the world's most attended technology event
- The Trump campaign tries to downplay NATO's statements
- Can your cat give you plague?
- Trump is angry at the 'stupid' Republican candidate who lost the race for Santos's House of Representatives seat in New York