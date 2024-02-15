Russian nuclear capabilities in space could threaten international satellites, US military statement: Sources

The U.S. has intelligence of a national and international security threat related to Russian nuclear capabilities in space that could threaten satellites, including potentially knocking out U.S. military communications and intelligence, Fox News has learned.

Sources tell Fox News that the Russian capability has not yet been established.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Wednesday morning first warned of a “serious National Security threat,” and called on President Biden to declassify it.

“The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all members of Congress information about a serious problem National Security threat,” Turner said. “I'm asking President Biden to declassify all information about this threat so that Congress, the Administration and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.”

Fox News Digital obtained the memo sent to members of Congress on Wednesday, which indicated “an urgent matter regarding a destabilizing foreign military capability that should be known by all policymakers in Congress.”

Sources told Fox News that discussions about declassifying intelligence are about interests in protecting intelligence sources and methods.

A separate source told Fox News that the threat “has to do with Russian capability,” noting that “the potential seriousness of the threat is great” but “the threat is not immediate in nature.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., later tried to quell any panic caused by Turner's statement by explaining that last month, he sent a letter to the White House “requesting a meeting with the president to discuss a serious matter of national security that is classified.”

“In response to that letter, a meeting is now scheduled tomorrow on this issue here at the Capitol with the Gang of Four and with the president's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan,” Johnson said. “I'm going to put pressure on the administration to take appropriate action, and everyone can take some comfort from that.”

Johnson said he “saw Chairman Turner's statement on this matter, and I want to assure the American people that there is no need for public alarm.”

“We will work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified,” Johnson said. “And beyond that, I'm not at liberty to disclose classified information and I really can't say too much about it, but we just want to reassure everybody, steady hands are on the wheel, we're working on it .There is no need for alarm.”

Meanwhile, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said their committee “has the intelligence in question and has been following this matter rigorously since the beginning”.

“We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration,” Warner and Rubio said. “In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially uncovering sources and methods that could be key to maintaining a range of options for US action.”

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House press conference Wednesday that he was surprised by Turner's statement, given that earlier in the week he reached out to members of Congress to offer himself to come to Capitol Hill to give a personal briefing. for this matter.

That conference will take place on Thursday.

“I'm a little surprised that Congressman Turner went public today before a meeting on the books for me to go sit down with him along with our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow. That's his choice to do that,” Sullivan said.

“All I can tell you is that I'm focused on going to see him, sitting down with him, as well as the other members of the Gang of Eight Chamber tomorrow, and I'm not able to say anything beyond this podium for the time being. , except to note broadly that this administration has gone further, and in more creative, more strategic ways, engaged in the declassification of intelligence in the national interest of the United States than any administration in history,” he continued.

Sullivan added: “You're definitely not going to find an unwillingness to do that when it's in our national security interest to do that.”

However, he said the administration has prioritized “the issue of resources and methods.”

“Ultimately, these are decisions that the president has to make, but in the meantime, the most important thing is that we have the opportunity to sit down in a classified environment and have the kind of conversation with the House Intelligence leadership that I actually had. scheduled before Congressman Turner came out today,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan again stressed that he “personally contacted” Congress on the matter.

“It's very unusual, actually, for the national security adviser to do that,” he said.