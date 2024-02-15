Libya's Internal Security Agency must end abuses in the name of preserving virtue

Over the past year, the Tripoli-based Internal Security Agency (ISA) has subjected dozens of men, women and children to a range of abuses, including enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention and torture, with some facing the death penalty. under the guise of preserving virtue, Amnesty International said today.

Amnesty International has gathered evidence of an intensified crackdown on freedom of thought, expression and belief by the ISA against the backdrop of a May 2023 decree issued by an official religious body, the General Authority for Endowments and Islamic Affairs (known as Awqaf). , to combat what it called religious, intellectual and moral deviance. foreigners under the pretext of protecting virtue and purifying society, leading in some cases to investigations on charges punishable by death.

Libyan governments' inaction on the ISA's well-documented crimes under international law, including torture and enforced disappearance, has encouraged them to commit further abuses and perpetuated a vicious campaign stifling freedom of thought, expression and faith clothed with protective virtue, said Bassam Al Kantar. , Amnesty Internationals Libya Researcher.

The Libyan authorities must ensure the immediate release of all those arrested solely for exercising their human rights and stop the persecution of individuals for expressing their beliefs. The Government of National Unity should also remove from positions of power ISA commanders and members reasonably suspected of serious human rights violations, pending independent and impartial criminal investigations and, if there is evidence of enough, criminal prosecution.

Amnesty International interviewed two former prisoners, families and lawyers who prosecuted the cases of the four individuals currently detained and appealed the detention orders by prosecutors, as well as nine Libyan activists based in Libya or in exile; and reviewed 15 video testimonials published by the ISA since March 2023.

The intensified ISA crackdown has targeted individuals perceived as rejecting the dominant Madkhali-Salafi ideology in Awqaf, which significantly limits the rights of women and girls, religious minorities and LGBTI persons.

Disturbing videos showing forced confessions

Videos released online by the ISA show at least 24 individuals under apparent duress giving their confessions. At least 19 remain in custody following orders from the public prosecutor's office in al-Ruwaimi and al-Jdeida prisons in Tripoli. They face charges of illicit sexual relations, promoting views or principles aimed at subverting the political, social or economic order of the state, blasphemy and apostasy. Some of these charges carry life imprisonment and death sentences.

On 28 December 2023, the ISA released two videos on its social media channels showing 14 people, including four women and a 17-year-old girl, under apparent duress confessing to offenses such as spreading atheism, apostasy, embracing of non-religion, the adoption of liberals. ideas, wife swapping and homosexuality. In previous ISA videos released in April and May 2023, another 10 people are seen confessing to embracing Christianity and insulting Islam.

Amnesty International documentation has confirmed that the ISA had arrested those featured in the video between March and October 2023.

The screams of other detainees could be heard

ISA agents arrested the targeted individuals from their homes or streets without presenting a warrant. In some cases, the ISA arrested their relatives to force the wanted persons to surrender. Since September 2023, the ISA also used the phones and chat records of two other banned activists to arbitrarily arrest at least nine other individuals.

ISA interrogators have routinely subjected detainees to torture and other ill-treatment, including sexual violence, beatings, electric shocks and suspension in positions of stress. The arrested were interrogated without the presence of a lawyer.

A foreign national, who asked to remain anonymous, told Amnesty International that he was arrested in Tripoli by armed men in civilian clothes, who took him to ISA headquarters without disclosing their affiliation or the reason. of his arrest. He was held incommunicado for a week and subjected to multiple interrogations, including by the head of the Central Security Committee's ISAs.

He said ISA investigators forced him to reveal his phone and laptop passwords, interrogated him for hours and scrutinized his WhatsApp chats and work-related phone calls before charging him with conspiracy and espionage.

He told Amnesty International that he heard the screams of other prisoners and saw blood stains on the floor as he walked from his cell to the bathroom. He was eventually deported.

Another human rights activist, detained for 10 months on charges of communicating with atheists and feminists and insulting the state religion, said ISA commander Lotfi al-Harari interrogated him and was present while at least two ISA agents beat him with sticks, stripped him naked. and touched his genitals.

On September 17, 2023, the ISA arbitrarily arrested two Amazigh women activists and sisters, aged 22 and 27. In the video released by the ISA on December 28, the two women are heard confessing to atheism and apostasy. On January 22, the Public Prosecutor continued their detention for 30 days.

Among those still arbitrarily detained is Sifaw Madi, who was arrested on 26 March 2023 and who appeared in a video released by the ISA on 6 April 2023, confessing to converting to Christianity in 2017 and proselytizing . He is facing charges of apostasy, which carry the death penalty.

The ISA crackdown has disproportionately affected the Amazigh community, which includes followers of the Ibadi faith and the Maliki school.

One activist, who asked to remain anonymous, said the ISA has intensified its campaign against the Amazigh community, citing leaked lists containing the names of Amazigh and Ibadi activists, suggesting they may be subject to monitoring and arrest.

Additionally, Nizar (a pseudonym) reported cases of attacks on cultural and religious sites, including the demolition of a Sufi corner in November 2023 and the vandalism of archaeological sites, by the al-Hasyn Committee, which was tasked by Awqaf to combat witchcraft and sorcery. , in October 2023. These actions targeted imams and preachers of Maliki and Ibadi followers in the northwestern city of Jafran.

Libyan authorities must immediately end their campaign against Amazigh and Ibadi activists, end the destruction and demolition of Sufi shrines and support freedom of religion, Bassam Al Kantar said.

Background

The ISA in Tripoli is nominally under the Presidential Council of the Government of National Unity and receives state funding. Amnesty International has previously documented violations committed by the ISA in western Libya.

On January 9, 2024, Libya's parliament passed a new law criminalizing witchcraft and sorcery, with penalties ranging from imprisonment for up to fourteen years to the death penalty.

Awkafs Decree no. 436/2023 established a central committee composed of 17 officials, including a representative from the security agencies, to implement the Guardians of Virtue program. Yehya Ben Halim, a prominent member of the committee, publicly praised the ISA's role in the fight against apostasy and liberal ideas.