Amnesty International: India waives freedom of farmers for peaceful protests – JURIST





Amnesty International releasing a statement on Wednesday warning of the Indian government's disproportionate restrictions on the right of peaceful protest to quell “Dilli Chalo” farmers protest. In response to farmers' protests against agricultural policies, Indian authorities imposed restrictions on mass gatherings, barricaded the protest march route, and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Over 200 farmers' unions are marching from northern Indian states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to unite in the Indian capital, New Delhi. The protests began after the government failed to fulfill promises made in 2021 to guarantee the minimum crop price (minimum support price). Protesters are also demanding secure pensions, debt relief and penalties for selling fake agricultural products. In response to the protest, the Indian government invoked Section 144 of the Act Indian Criminal Procedure Code to ban public gatherings and set up blockades and checkpoints to prevent protesters from entering New Delhi. The section empowers the judge to issue an order where the magistrate considers the order necessary and effective for the maintenance of peace, tranquility, public safety and public order. Amnesty International condemned the state's responses to peaceful protests with Aakar Patel, Chairman of the Board at Amnesty International India, said: Instead of easing the right to protest, the Indian government is again going to great lengths to quell peaceful farmers' protests in the country. The Dilli Chalo march has faced a crackdown by the authorities that runs counter to governments' obligations not to restrict peaceful assemblies unnecessarily or disproportionately…Amnesty International is calling on the Indian authorities to stop suppressing peaceful dissent and remove all unnecessary restrictions that impede peaceful protests in the country, including blanket bans, internet shutdowns that prevent the timely flow of information, and unlawful use of force by law enforcement officials. Amnesty International also criticized it the use of tear gas via drones against protesters yesterday on the outskirts of Delhi. Local media reportedAccording to official sources, the police fired about 4,500 tear gas grenades within six hours to disperse the protesters. Patel condemned the use of excessive force, stating that law enforcement should consider tear gas as a “last resort” and use it only after conducting a careful risk assessment, issuing a verbal warning and providing an opportunity for participants to disperse. This series of protests sees Indian farmers take to the streets after a previous year-long protest that began in 2020. Despite the prevalence of COVID-19 at the time, thousands of people camped out on the borders of Delhi to protest against the agricultural reform proposals. already cancelled. The strikes were called off after the government agreed to the farmers' demands at the time and these protests are based on the government's delay in fulfilling these promises.

