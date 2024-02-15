Medical travel in Belize emphasizes personal growth, service – International Education





Left, Linda Paine Hughes and Gail Bain Markowski pose with Molli Oldenburg (standing left), Caitlyn Tiedemann (standing right), Emily Gaghich (left) and Rena Kessel (right) next to a mural along Orange Walk, Belize.

Hear the brilliant way nursing graduate student Caitlyn Tiedemann describes the global medical mission immersion experience during which she and a small group of UB nursing and pharmacy students and faculty spent their winter break support the needs of rural and poor people in Belize. “It was definitely a humbling and enriching experience,” says Tiedemann, an adult gerontology nurse practitioner student who is no stranger to fieldwork in underserved communities. “This trip to Belize has changed my outlook on life and made me rethink the things I value. “Also, this experience empowered me and increased my confidence in providing diverse health care,” she says. “It was an incredible experience and if given the chance again, I would do it in a heartbeat.” Her only complaint: “It wasn't enough!” Photos from the group's two-week experience in Belize tell the story. UB students and faculty meet with children and parents in a modest setting. They carry backpacks near tall plants on their way to local homes. They treat children in an ad-hoc clinic at a local school. “The biggest impression I got from Belize was the strength of the people and the emphasis on family and a sense of community,” says Tiedemann. “For example, when we visited the houses, many families were not available, as they were at work. However, neighbors and friends said they would let those who worked at the clinic know so they could get treatment as well. It also seemed like everyone knew each other and were happy to be around each other.” Tiedemann's deep impressions were not unusual, according to Molli Oldenburg, clinical associate professor and coordinator of global initiatives in the School of Nursing, who, along with faculty from the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, oversaw the experience. Both schools wanted to provide students with an interprofessional clinical experience to learn and explore a different culture and environment, Oldenburg explains. Participating in clinics in a health care system very different from what students are used to helps them appreciate public health challenges and deepens their understanding of global health disparities, she says. The medical mission allowed the students to learn and work alongside local Belizean nurses, community health workers, pharmacists and doctors. Personal growth and broadening horizons for future nursing and pharmacy leaders were added bonuses. “It's one thing to teach students about the social determinants of health,” Oldenburg notes. “And it's another thing for them to see the impact firsthand. The goal is to increase their knowledge in the hope of better retention that they will use to move forward in their professional careers.”

The pharmacy area is being prepared at the start of a clinical day. This clinic was set up in a primary school in a local village, where patients were seen for primary care by the nursing team and two Belizean doctors. The pharmacy team, along with a Belizean pharmacist, then dispensed medications, counseled patients, and assisted the nursing team in the patient interview process.

The students participating in the trip to Belize were no strangers to fieldwork, and their experience left a deep impression on the participants. “My experience in Belize was fascinating. I learned more in a few days than I could have learned in school,” says Katherine Beikirch, a pharmacy student from the class of 2026. “Now I have more confidence working with an interdisciplinary team and with patients from different backgrounds.”

The medical mission trip to the Central American country included orientation about the history, food, culture and language of Belize. Students conducted home visits working with a community health worker in San Juan and a Belizean nurse working at the local northern regional hospital. The team was divided into groups that visited homes assessing living conditions, need for acute health care and providing health promotion education. “That was an important part of learning. It was a great clinical experience for the students to see and remember that the social determinants of health affect individuals long before the health care system ever got involved,” says Oldenburg. “It was also vital for the students to have this experience of home visits to take back to their clinical practice at home, as it is a reminder that you cannot assume that the walls surrounding a patient in a hospital or clinic will be the same with the walls that surround them at home; it means a patient may not have access to things we take for granted, like running water, flush toilets, transportation, education.” Nursing and pharmacy students also set up a clinic at a local school. Each clinic included a nursing student, undergraduate nursing student, pharmacy student, and a UB nursing faculty member or a local Belizean physician. There was a station for applying fluoride varnish for children and adults. Oral health education is provided. The community health worker was trained in the application of fluoride spray and was given additional supplies to continue treating the community. The program included daily post-clinical conferences led by local health care workers to discuss cases and sustainability. There was also a station where UB pharmacy students and faculty worked with a Belizean pharmacist to dispense medications and counsel patients on medication recommendations and use. “When I see so many people and children in the world with fewer resources or access to resources than I do, I feel very grateful for everything I have in my life, and that gratitude motivates me to devote as many resources as possible—money, time, effort—to I can to serve others,” says Kalpesh Desai, associate dean for comprehensive excellence for the school of pharmacy. “Seeing the smiles of gratitude on the patients in Belize positively improved my mental well-being and renewed my spirit.”

