



Flies that were preserved in amber 40 million years ago, while in the act of merging, are among the treasures to come to Reading's proposed collections and research centre, the Natural History Museum has said. Heart-shaped pieces of amber and copal, as well as amber containing the pair of trapped flies in union, have been digitized by the Natural History Museum in time for Valentine's Day. Available at the museum Data Portalnearly 3,000 pieces of amber have been digitized for the first time as part of NHM Unlocked, an ambitious program to build a new center at Thames Valley Science Park, equipped with purpose-built collection storage, digitization suites and laboratories. The NHM's amber collection is of great historical importance, some dating back to Sir Hans Sloane's original collection which was acquired as the foundation of the British Museum after his death in 1753. This would eventually become the collection of the Natural History Museum . Among the materials digitized by the Museum are a pair of flies of the Dolichopodidae family, unusually trapped in coitus activity and preserved in amber for millions of years. The sticky resin of the trees often traps insects before it hardens and forms amber, although it is rarer to find such specific insect behaviors preserved in this way. One of heart shaped pieces is of Baltic origin, dating back to about 44 million years ago, and the other is a example of copal from southern Africa – a much younger “sub-fossil” equivalent of amber formed only in the last few million years. The heart-shaped Baltic amber also contains a non-biting mule (Chironomidae). Advanced analysis may reveal insights into the environment of these now-extinct flies, which lived during the Eocene epoch. or recent study by scientists at the universities of Lincoln, Leicester, Dundee and Uppsala used micro-CT scanning techniques on a piece of Baltic Eocene amber in the NHM collection containing a bush cricket (Orthoptera). The scans revealed the structure of the cricket's “ear” and it was determined that it could hear ultrasound beyond the limits of human hearing. Dr Richie Howard, curator of Fossil Arthropods, said “The digitization of these fantastic amber specimens means we can further unlock their research potential by freely sharing their basic data through our online portal. This enables parties without prior intimate knowledge of the collection to come up with ideas and hypotheses new ones to test on our specimens. NHM Unlocked will provide more opportunities to digitize our world-class collections and continue to discover their scientific value through on-site laboratories.' The Natural History Museum's plans to build a collection, digitization and research center at the University of Reading's Thames Valley Science Park by 2031 willaccelerate digital discoverability of specimens like this amber, thus increasing accessibility. Digitization opens up collections to global communities and improves searchability to make collection-based research more efficient. Having accurate records of the Museum's collection allows the Museum to preserve the collection for future generations. NHM Unlocked is made possible through a significant investment of £201 million by the Government as part of its priority to increase investment in UK science, research and development.

