Council tax premium for second homes and empty homes in Dorset

Dorset councilors have approved proposals for a council tax premium for second homes and an amendment to agree an earlier start date for the existing Long Empty Homes premium, under new flexibilities for councils set out in the Leveling Bill and Regeneration, which received royal assent in October 2023.

For those properties classified as Long Term Vacant and Unoccupied, a 100% premium will, from 1 April 2024, apply after one year instead of the existing 2 years.

The introduction of the 100% council tax premium for second homes will come into force on 1 April 2025, making the total council tax rate 200%. Unlike empty dwellings, there is no requirement that a property has been used as a second home for a certain period of time before the premium applies, so it becomes mandatory from day one for a property to be considered a second home ( or periodically inhabited dwelling).

Where exemptions are provided for in the Act and once final regulations have been made, Dorset Council will approve and implement such exemptions. The council's website will be updated as soon as this information is available.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Dorset Council's portfolio holder for Corporate Development and Transformation said:

The proposal to introduce council tax premiums for second homes and empty properties has been discussed in Dorset for several years.

Now that The Bill for the Leveling and Regeneration of Governments has been approved and received Royal Assent, we will implement the changes and additional premiums in 2024 and 2025. The council agreed to use 40% of the extra money raised to support the provision of affordable housing.

These new powers will provide much-needed extra funding to help the council continue our record of protecting the vital frontline services that Dorset residents rely on.