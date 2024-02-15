The plan, proven to reduce anti-social behavior, was rolled out across the country

Every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1m to increase patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeting areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.

It is estimated that the funding, amounting to £66 million for England and Wales, will enable each force to deploy up to 20,000 hours of uniformed patrols in hot spots each year, helping to reduce crime and increase public confidence in their local forces. Across all 43 force areas, this will support between 600,000 and 900,000 hours of hotspot patrols over the next year.

This approach has already been piloted in 10 areas, with over 80,000 patrol hours in the six months since its launch. This has led to nearly 600 arrests, nearly 1,500 detentions and searches and around 700 uses of anti-social behavior powers such as community protection notices and public protection orders. The hotspot approach has helped reduce anti-social behavior by more than 40 per cent in Brunswick, Lancashire, according to figures from the police and crime commissioner. While in Essex, police have reported that incidents of anti-social behavior in Southend have almost halved in the past 12 months with hotspots in specific areas of the city playing a key role.

The £66m funding announced today will be targeted at areas where there is a high prevalence of violence, anti-social behavior and illegal public drug use, which not only makes communities feel less safe but can fuel related violence with drugs.

In a further bid to tackle illegal drug crime, the government has also set an ambitious new target to hit 1,000 more county lines by August. This will bring the total number of county lines dismantled to over 3,000 since the drug strategy was launched in April 2022, with the government already meeting its original target of closing 2,000 lines by 2025 well ahead of schedule. This has included the arrest and prosecution of hundreds of dangerous criminals who controlled these lines.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Anti-social behavior destroys communities and robs the public of their right to feel safe in the place they call home. Our plan to reduce crime on our streets is working, with neighborhood crime, including robbery and theft, almost halved, and we need to stick to it. We won't stop until every person, no matter where they live, feels safe and proud of their community. That's why we're investing in every police force in England and Wales so they can tackle violence and disorder head-on.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

Getting more officers out and visible in communities is vital to public confidence. We have delivered 20,000 extra police officers and made sure they are tackling those visible crimes, such as anti-social behaviour, which have an eroding effect on people's sense of safety. Our plan will put more officers on patrol in local communities up and down the country – an approach that's proven to work, helping people not only stay safe, but feel safe in their neighbourhoods.

This announcement is the latest step in the Government's Action Plan against Anti-Social Behaviour, launched by the Prime Minister last year, setting out a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of anti-social behaviour.

To date, the government has:

increased the use of drug testing during arrest, enabling police to test for a wider range of class A drugs such as ecstasy and methamphetamine

increased on-site fines to 1000 for tipping flies and 500 for littering or graffiti

banned nitrous oxide to prevent local parks and facilities from becoming dumping grounds for empty canisters and places for loitering and drug use

This builds on action already taken by the Government to ensure the police and local authorities have the tools they need to tackle anti-social behavior and crime which can strike at the heart of local communities, with research showing that 50 per cent of the crime is committed. in only 5 percent of the areas on average.

Through the Criminal Justice Bill, the powers of the police and local authorities will be strengthened to tackle anti-social behaviour, including new powers to quickly close premises that are used, or likely to be used, to commit nuisance or disorder.

The rollout of the hotspot model across England and Wales also follows the success of the government's Grip funding, which was awarded to 20 forces with areas suffering from high levels of violence. This intelligence support allowed patrols to target specific areas and tackle violent crime. In areas and times where Grip patrols were active, we saw a 7% reduction in violent crime and robbery.

At his first National Policing Board last month, the Home Secretary announced that the fight against visible crime is one of his top priorities for policing given the impact it has on public confidence.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet, Head of the National Police Chiefs' Council on Antisocial Behaviour, said:

Tackling violence on our streets and ASB in our communities are top priorities for policing because they can have such a corrosive impact on people's lives and wider society. Residents often tell us they want to see more uniformed officers in their local area and this extra funding will not only help the force improve its current activity, but enable them to target their resources in areas hot, where criminal activity is most concentrated. and areas most at risk of damage. I welcome any measures that help reduce reports of ASB, violence and disorder and show our communities how seriously we take these issues.

Steve Turner, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Joint Director for Local Policing said:

Antisocial behavior is a blight on many people's lives, undermining their sense of safety and well-being. Anti-social behavior hotspot pilots have demonstrated what can be achieved by focusing efforts on problem areas and taking a zero-tolerance approach to drug taking, loitering and tipping. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) know from their engagement with communities how the public want tackling anti-social behavior to be a priority and PCCs have led the development of the direct approaches used in the ten pilot areas, including the deployment of both police officers and community-based wardens. PCCs welcome funding for this initiative which will extend to every force area in England and Wales and will continue to work directly with the public to ensure that targeted areas and activities are effective and visible.

Case Study 1: Lancashire Constabulary

Using evidence funding, Lancashire Police has delivered visible policing hours across the county to deal with anti-social behaviour. After six months of policing hotspots in Brunswick, Blackpool, reported anti-social behavior has fallen by 42% compared to the same period last year and public trust in the police dealing with anti-social behavior in the area has increased by 7.9%. Work in Brunswick has included establishing a monthly PACT (Police and Communities Together) meeting in Brunswick to allow residents and community members and local councilors to engage positively with local officers and air any concerns they have.

Case study 2: Essex Police

Antisocial behavior in Southend overall has fallen by 50% with 1,768 fewer offenses reported in the year to the end of January 2024 compared to the previous 12 months. Hotspot patrols in two areas of the city have played a key role in this, as well as police activity across the city. Hotspot patrols were carried out in the Southchurch Road area, where there were problems with anti-social behavior by young people in the park, and reports of homelessness being collected, as well as sex workers and drug-related activity on the steps. While in the area around Maple Square, a residential area, there had been problems related to drug distribution and disruptive behavior. Hot spot patrols in both areas have helped tackle anti-social behavior and the results so far have been very positive.