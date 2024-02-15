Graduation ceremony for international exchange students | News & Events





On January 30 at the Global Front Building on the Surugadai Campus, a ceremony was held for international exchange students who had completed their exchange study program at Meiji University this fall semester. We celebrated the achievement of 114 exchange students who had completed their one-semester or one-year exchange programs in Meiji. These programs are based on mutual agreements between Meiji University and partner Universities. The students were from 68 universities covering 20 countries and regions. The ceremony began with an opening speech by Professor Yasuhiro Tokoro, Vice Director of the International Student Center, and a congratulatory speech by Professor Teruhisa Komuro, Vice President, who is also the Director of the International Cooperation Staff. Professor Komuro referred to Meiji University's founding spirit, emphasizing its commitment to “freedom and independence,” and stressed the university's mission to cultivate individuals who contribute to building a better society with a global perspective. He encouraged them with the message that the knowledge gained during their time at Meiji University would be beneficial to their happiness and contribute to a better society. After the speech, Professor Masao Kikuchi, Director of the International Student Center, presented a certificate of completion to the exchange student representative, Ms. Le Ngoc Quynh Nhu from Vietnam Foreign Trade University. Afterwards, she gave a speech in Japanese, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to expand her global connections through the exchange program. She spoke about her personal growth during her time in Japan, emphasizing the importance of the students' bonds with each other and the mutual support they gave each other, regardless of where they came from. The place was filled with warm applause. Giving the closing speech, Professor Masao Kikuchi expressed his deep feelings of happiness that Meiji University was once again able to welcome the group of exchange students from 2020 due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked exchange students to cooperate in welcoming Meiji students to attend programs at their institutions after they return. He encouraged them to become bridges between their countries and Japan. After the ceremony, over 50 exchange students attended a farewell party organized by the student group Campusmate. The event facilitated lively interactions and exchanges, including the presentation of photos taken during the ceremony as gifts to the exchange students. Many exchange students were heard saying that they were sad that they only had a short time before they left for their home countries and that they already missed Japan and the unforgettable experiences they had enjoyed here.

