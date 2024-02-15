



Leading HVAC Manufacturer to Showcase Newly Released Amp Dawg Electric Heater and Infrared Products RACINE, Wis., February 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Modena (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, announced today that they are exhibiting and demonstrating a variety of newly released heating options at the International Builders' Fair at booth SU1030.

Modine to showcase newly released Amp Dawg(tm) electric heater and infrared products at International Builders Show

During the show that takes place 27 – 29 February 2024 IN Las Vegas, Modine will be showcasing their recently released electric heating solutions, including the Amp Dawg and the MEQ and MES infrared heaters. The company's Hot Dawg garage heater and gas-fired patio heater will also be on display, offering contractors a variety of heating solutions to consider for commercial and residential spaces. “Our goal at Modine is to meet heating contractors and professionals where they are,” said Vice President and General Manager of the Modine heating business. Jon Schlemmer. “As interest in electric heating solutions continues to grow, we want to ensure we offer contractors a variety of options to meet their customers' requirements. We are excited about the variety of solutions we can showcase to contractors at the Fair Builders International. our new low-profile offerings, they can build heating solutions at the start of a project rather than retrofit later.” The newly released Amp Dawg electric heater is available in two sizes. The residential-certified 5.7 kW unit allows flexibility of application in spaces such as basements, garages or storage areas, while the 9.0 kW unit offers two stages of controlled heat perfect for larger workshops and garages. The Hot Dawg Heat Vented Gas Unit Heater is an ideal solution for residential garages and workshops. Thanks to its versatile installation options, the unit can free up more work space by eliminating the need for space heaters that clutter the area. The unit runs on both natural gas and propane gas. The new MEQ infrared heater provides a perfect balance between heating performance and low light output. The unit features a high intensity, low beam tungsten lamp that supplies instant directional heat for indoor and outdoor applications. This heat is distributed evenly and is practically unaffected by windy environments. With a power output of up to 4800 W, the MEQ is a perfect solution for restaurants or backyards. The MES infrared heater features long-wave radiant and convective heat output, which provides consistent and powerful heat. This zero-light radiant heater is designed to banish the chill in moderate climates, making it an excellent choice for solariums, workshops, yoga studios, semi-enclosed outdoor rooms, or any space with minimal wind exposure. . The Modine High Intensity Infrared Patio Heater is designed to provide comfortable outdoor heating. The infrared heater directs its energy to surrounding objects rather than the air, providing more immediate and effective warmth to those in the area. For more information about Modine heating solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/. For more information about the International Builders Show, please visit https://www.buildersshow.com/ About Modine

At Modine, we are creating a cleaner, healthier world. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we offer reliable systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our climate solutions and performance technologies segments support our mission by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, reducing harmful emissions and enabling cleaner, cooler vehicles that are environmentally friendly. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe AND Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com. SOURCE Modine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-will-showcase-new-residential-and-light-commercial-heating-solutions-at-international-builders-show-302062660.html

