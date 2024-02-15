Pyxus International Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership status





The result of climate change higher than industry, North America and global averages MORRISVILLE, NC, February 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pyxus International, Inc . (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, has been recognized as a leader in climate change transparency and performance by environmental nonprofit CDP. CDP ranked Pyxus among the top companies in the climate change category, earning the business “Leadership” status, the highest level of achievement. “Achieving CDP Leadership status is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity and dedication of our global teams to grow a better world,” said Pyxus President and CEO. Pieter Sickel. “We are delighted that our unified approach to sustainable action and core belief in transparency has earned us this coveted recognition, and as we move forward on our net zero journey, it will serve as a reminder that our efforts, enormous and small, make an impact”. Pyxus' A score for its actions to mitigate climate change ranked higher than the industry, North America and global averages of B, C and C, respectively, and reflects the Company's 11 percent year-over-year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as reported in Sustainability Report FY2023 and its CDP discovery. In addition, the Company earned a B score in both the water and forestry safety categories, indicating that it has addressed the environmental impacts of the business and implemented good environmental management practices specific to water and forestry. Pyxus' scores reflect data compiled from its family of companies and brands, and were determined by CDP-accredited assessment partners on a scale ranging from A to D- and then measured against over 21,000 entities as part of the 2023 process. Pyxus began reporting its greenhouse gas emissions to the CDP in 2009, its water data in 2014, and its forestry data in 2020. About Pyxus International, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience in providing value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose to transform people's lives, so that together we can develop a better world. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com. Media contact: Miranda Kinney

SVP Global Communications & Sustainability

[email protected]

+1 919-379-4152 SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

