



of BBC has revealed plans to merge its domestic and international news channels, with 70 jobs to be cut at its London headquarters but 20 to be created in Washington. The landmark plan, which was first revealed last year as the BBC struggles to make millions of pounds of savings within its news division, including 450 redundancies, will see the UK merge. BBC news channel and local BBC Global News. More from Deadline The new channel, confusingly titled BBC News, will launch in April 2023. The network will continue to operate from UK daytime headquarters in London, and Singapore and Washington will take over UK overtime, with 20 roles created in the latter city to help run it. Eleven roles in Washington will be journalistic, including one presenter, and nine will be technical as the BBC improves its operations outside the UK. The BBC said that sports programming, both domestic and international, would become more of a feature of the new channel, along with the creation of TV shows based on radio programmes, such as Nicky Campbells Radio 5 Live, which would is broadcast on weekday mornings. BBC Studios will continue to have responsibility for securing commercial revenue from the channel outside the UK and will remain ad-free in the UK. There will be fewer anchors, but correspondents will do more on-air presentations, Deadline understands. Our aim is to create the world's best live and breaking video news service on our websites, our apps, BBC iPlayer and our new TV news channel, said BBC News digital director Naja Nielsen. The way audiences consume news is changing. While the likes of Nielsen are talking up the possibility of channels, the announcement of 70 job cuts is a fresh blow to a department that has lost many big names in recent months, including introducing beasts like Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. along with many sub-lines. The chair of broadcasting union Bectu, Philippa Childs, blamed the UK governments decision to freeze the BBC's license fee for two years for the cuts. This affected extremely talented and dedicated people who work hard to provide critical services to the nation and beyond, she added. This is a very challenging and uncertain time for our members and we will continue to be fully engaged in these proposals to do all we can to support them. Best of Term Register Per Term Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

