Florida International plays Sam Houston in 8 road games





Florida International Panthers (8-16, 3-6 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-11, 6-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30pm EST FANDUEL SPORTS BOOK LINE: Bearkats -6; over/under is 147 THE BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will look to snap its eight-game road skid when the Panthers visit Sam Houston. The Bearkats have gone 8-2 at home. Sam Houston is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Panthers are 3-6 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks ninth in CUSA allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting. Sam Houston scores 71.2 points per game, 5.6 points less than Florida International's 76.8. The Florida International is averaging 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sam Houston is giving up. TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 1.5 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston. Arturo Dean is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.9 3-pointers in the last 10 games for Florida International. LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents are averaging 68.4 points per game. Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents average 78.5 points. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Enter the data and data from Sportradar.

