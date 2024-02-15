Houston government unveils another $1.6 billion capital budget





The Nova Scotia government is once again planning to spend approximately $1.5 billion on capital projects in the next fiscal year. It's the third year in a row that the Progressive Conservative government has earmarked about that much to spend on roads, schools, hospitals and other construction projects. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Finance Minister Allan MacMaster suggested the province's capital spending plan was being dictated in part by the ongoing shortage of skilled workers in the construction trades. “We can't do more work than the market can handle,” he said. “We have a large capital budget because we're trying to build the infrastructure we need for a growing province and we're faced with the reality that there's a labor shortage and not enough people, in some cases, to complete the projects. .” But MacMaster was quick to add that a stable workforce wouldn't necessarily trigger more capital spending. As it has done in the past, Houston's government is planning to spend most of its capital budget on health infrastructure, including the single largest and most expensive project in the province's history: the redevelopment of the Health Sciences Center Queen Elizabeth II. That project is still in the planning and design phase, with no money in this year's capital plan for construction. The provincial government won't say how much money has been earmarked for that redevelopment this year. Instead, it is offering a budget figure of $302 million for that work as well as another major improvement project at the Cape Breton Municipal Regional Hospital. There is another $108 million for “other health care construction,” including work on: Cumberland Regional Health Care Center in Amherst.

The emergency department of the IWK Health Center in Halifax.

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital in Pugwash.

South Shore Emergency Department in Bridgewater.

and Yarmouth Regional Hospital's emergency department. There is also money to build seven schools, some of which are already under development: Breton Education Center.

East Coast Consolidated School.

Baie Sainte-Marie School.

Halifax Peninsula School.

Wedgeport School.

Springhill Primary School.

St Joseph A MacKay Primary School. There is no money to build four schools in the Halifax region promised by the Houston government last summer. A Finance Department official told reporters that the projects were “still ongoing [the Education Department’s]process.” Houston's government announced its plans for about $500 million worth of road work late last year. The Department of Public Works has also set aside money to begin building new ferry terminals at Blandford and Big Tancook Island so the province can begin the ferry service promised by the previous Liberal government. The department recently re-tendered that job when the original bid came in at nearly double the cost the department anticipated. Former Liberal cabinet minister Kelly Regan, MLA for Bedford Basin, said the lack of progress on the QEII redevelopment, as well as the lack of information on schools promised for Halifax, as proof the governing PCs “don't care” for the capital region. “If they did, we would know where those schools are going,” Regan said. “They would be under construction and [Halifax Infirmary]it would also be under construction.” Asked why he thought the Houston government didn't care about Halifax, Reagan replied, “Because they don't need to get a majority government.” MORE TOP STORIES

