Family Day fun for all this long weekend in West Kelowna





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, February 14, 2024 We have something for everyone to stay active, have fun and explore in West Kelowna this Family Day long weekend. FREE Family Day Fun Activities on Monday, February 19 Jim Lind's Area: Multi-sports center: Mar Jok Primary School: Rosewood field: Family Day Bingo Challenge! Try your hand at our Family Day Bingo Challenge to keep busy, try new things and explore our community over the long weekend. Score as many activities as you can, try to cross a line or two and submit it for a chance to win some great prizes. Download bingo card online atwestkelownacity.ca/familydayfun.

Take selfies or photos of your indoor activities, outdoor locations or weekend adventures and post to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay!

Email your completed bingo card to [email protected].

Submissions are due on Tuesday, February 20th and winners will be contacted on Monday, February 26th. The Province of British Columbia has awarded the City of West Kelowna – Recreation a grant in support of our free Family Day community activities. To learn more visit: gov.bc.ca/bcfamilyday. Extended Weekend Skating Hours (regular admission fees apply unless noted) Jim Lind Arena: Pro-D Skate Day Friday, February 16, 1:30pm 3:00pm ($2 per person)

Public Skate Saturday, February 17, 11:15 a.m. 12:30 p.m

Big & Little (five and under) Sunday, February 18, 1.30pm 2.30pm

Public skate Sunday, February 18, 14:45 16:00 If you prefer to swim, check out Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Center rates and hours at westkelownacity.ca/pool. Discover more long weekend ideas at visitwestside.com. Other options this Family Day weekend include: Walk or roll along the Gellatly coast

Hiking the Mount Boucherie Rush Trail or Glen Canyon, Goats Peak or Kalamoir

Enjoying Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

Playing in one of the Cities over 30 playgrounds Public transport will operate on a Sunday timetable on Family Day, Monday 19 February. Check the schedule at bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps. Curbside litter collection will continue as usual on Family Day, Monday 19 February. Find the schedule at a glance rdco.com/recycle. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/familyday. To receive city news and alerts, sign up atwestkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westkelownacity.ca/en/news/family-day-fun-for-everyone-this-long-weekend-in-west-kelowna.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos