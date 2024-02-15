INTERNATIONAL SERVICE CORPORATION RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND





HUSTON, February 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of death care products and services in North Americatoday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to thirty cents per share of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend declared today represents an increase of 3.4% from the previously declared quarterly dividend i twenty nine cents per share of common stock per quarter. The quarterly cash dividend declared today is payable on March 28, 2024 for registered shareholders at the close of business on March 152024. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends and the establishment of payment data and dates are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of financial condition. of the Company. performance. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided in the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as “believe”, “estimate” , “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or “anticipate,” conveying uncertainty of future events or results. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable; however, many important factors could cause our actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, us. There can be no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The actual declaration of future dividends, and the establishment of payment dates and dates, is subject to final determination by our Board of Directors each quarter following a review of our financial performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements include, among other things, restrictions on the payment of dividends under existing or future credit agreements or other financing agreements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate dividends; a determination by the Board of Directors that the declaration of a dividend is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders; an increase in our cash needs or a decrease in available cash; or a deterioration in our financial condition or results. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document and other SEC filings may be obtained on our website at http://www.sci-corp.com. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Service Corporation International Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), with headquarters in Houston, TexasIS of North America leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services and pre-arrangement planning, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diverse portfolio of brands offers families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to complete celebrations of life and personalized memories. Our Dignity Memorial brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion and attention to detail that is second to none. IN December 31, 2023we owned and operated 1,483 funeral service locations and 489 cemeteries (of which 305 are combined locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of ColumbiaAND Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. For additional information contact: Investors:





















Debbie Young – Director / Investor Relations

























(713) 525-9088 Media:





















Jay Andrew – Managing Director / Corporate Communications

























(713) 525-3468 SOURCE Service Corporation International

