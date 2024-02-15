Families of hostages visit international court to demand arrest of Hamas leaders

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Grieving mother Doris Lieber said Wednesday that she flew from Israel to the International Criminal Court in hopes of finding justice for her son Guy Illuz, who died in captivity after being shot in the back in the 7 October by Hamas in southern Israel.

Liber, a New York native who lives in Israel, was among 100 former hostages and hostage families who visited the Netherlands along with lawyers who presented prosecutors with more than 1,000 pages of evidence and sought arrest warrants for Hamas leaders with charges including genocide. .

I believe that if we don't stop this kind of evil, it will expand and reach every country, every country, Lieber told The Associated Press as he stood in a cold, windy parking lot near the global court.

The visit was the latest step in Israeli efforts to seek justice for the victims of the attacks, in which about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

This came a day after officials said that negotiations between Israel and Hamas were making progress towards another ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, although the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday cast doubt on any progress, saying Hamas was sticking to delusional demands.

Shelly Aviv Yeini, a lawyer for the group that organized Wednesday's visit, the Forum of Hostages and Disappeared Families, said the evidence includes details that support claims of genocide, hostage-taking, enforced disappearances, torture, gender-based violence and sexual violence. . It is a very detailed submission and I hope it can assist the prosecutor in delivering justice.

Families arrived by the busload, many carrying photos of their loved ones and small bunches of tulips. Waiting were several hundred supporters who braved the rain and strong winds while waving Israeli flags and chanting: Bring it home, now!

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is already investigating alleged crimes committed by both sides in the conflict. On Monday, he said in a statement that he was deeply concerned by the reported shelling and possible ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah.

Khan said his investigation is being brought forward as a matter of maximum urgency, with the aim of bringing to justice those responsible for crimes under the courts' founding treaty, the Rome Statute.

He also called for the immediate release of all hostages. This also represents an important focus of our investigations.

Another member of the delegation to The Hague was Ofri Bibas, the sister of hostage Yarden Bibas who was kidnapped on October 7 along with his wife Shiri, and 4-year-old sons Ariel and baby Kfir.

Kfir Bibas is Hamas' youngest hostage and was only 9 months old when he was kidnapped. Last month his family members held several events to mark what they called the world's saddest birthday.

Close your eyes for a moment and try to imagine: a mother, wrapping her children and herself in a blanket, trying to hold them close to her body, the only thing that protects these two children, who are terrified as guns are pointed at him. , said Ofri Bibas before leaving for The Hague.

Since video emerged shortly after the attack showing the red-headed brothers wrapped in a blanket around their petrified mother, the baby with the toothless grin has become a symbol across Israel of the helplessness and anger over the 134 hostages still held captive in Gaza.

In The Hague, Liber said she doesn't know if she'll ever see the body of her 26-year-old son Guys, and now she's devoting herself to making sure one of his close friends, who is still a hostage, to be released.

I'm here for it. Because if there's one thing I know for sure, it's what Guy would want me to do. So I'm doing as much as I can to get him back, she said.

The International Criminal Court seeks to bring individuals to justice, unlike the nearby International Court of Justice, or ICJ, which adjudicates disputes between nations.

ICJ last month ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent death, destruction and everything else acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel did not order an end to the military offensive that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

South Africa, which brought the case against Israel to the ICJ, on Tuesday submitted an urgent request to the court to review whether Israel's military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah are a violation of the temporary injunctions the court granted last month in a the case alleging genocide.

Melanie Lidman contributed from Tel Aviv.

