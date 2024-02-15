Holland & Knight International Practices and Lawyers Recognized by Chambers Global | tidings





MIAMI (February 15, 2024) – Holland & Knight has been named one of the world's leading law firms by Chambers Global – The world's leading business lawyers. of Chambers Global the guide is designed to reflect market opinion through a year's worth of surveys of clients and lawyers around the world. It is one of a series of independent, objective and research-based guides to the legal profession of Chambers and Partners. The firm earned several notable rankings in the 2024 edition of the annual guide, including in the following practice areas: Global Market Leaders Asset finance

Transport: Finance

Transportation: Litigation US Banking & Finance

Energy: Oil and Gas (transactional)

Privacy and Data Security (Highly Rated) Latin America – International Advisor Banking & Finance Cuba General Business Law: International Firms Colombia Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Dispute resolution Mexico Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A (highly rated)

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration

Energy and Natural Resources

Tax: Not contested In addition, 32 individual lawyers are listed in the Global, Latin America-wide and Country sections of the guide: Global Market Leaders Phillip Durham – Asset Finance

Nathan Leavitt – Asset Finance

Christopher Nolan – Transport: Litigation

John Pritchard – Asset Finance

Jovi Tenev – Transport: Finance Latin America – International Advisor Stephen Double – Banking & Finance

Norberto Quintana – Banking & Finance, Project Finance Colombia Camilo Gantiva Hidalgo – Banking & Finance, Capital Markets

José Gutiérrez Mestre – Dispute Resolution

Gustavo Pardo – Tax

Danilo Romero – Intellectual Property

Juliana Saa – Banking and Finance (Growth and Truth)

Julia Velásquez – Corporate/M&A

José Vicente Zapata – Energy and Natural Resources Liberia Jovi Tenev – Transport Marshall Islands James Power – General Business Law Mexico Mario Barrera – Tax: Not contested

Selene Espinosa – Corporate/M&A (New and Upcoming)

Eugenio Grageda – Tax: Not contested

Alejandro Landa Thierry – Banking & Finance, Projects

Humberto Morales-Barrón – Compliance

Turenna Ramírez Ortiz – International Trade/WTO

Luis Rubio Barnetche – Corporate/M&A

Rodolfo Rueda – Energy and Natural Resources (Up and Coming)

Guillermo Uribe – Capital Markets

José Luis Villareal – Intellectual Property (Up & Coming) US Andrew Derman – Energy: Oil and Gas (transactional)

Stephen Double – Banking & Finance

Paul Forshay – Energy: Oil and Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Alexander Holtan – Derivatives (Up & Coming)

Mark Melodia – Privacy and Data Security: Litigation

James Paine – Transfers

Norberto Quintana – Banking & Finance

Bruce Sostek – Intellectual Property: Patent

Ram Sunkara – Energy: Oil and Gas (transactional)

Jovi Tenev – Transport

