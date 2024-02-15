Federal lawmakers announce funding for Duluth International Airport tower, new Two Harbors terminal





12 PM UPDATE – After funding for Duluth International Airport was announced, Minnesota senators announced that another airport in the Twin Ports will receive money. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) said Two Harbors Helgeson Municipal Airport received significant funding. The grant provides $1,140,000 to fund the construction of their new terminal, which will replace the existing 640 square meter terminal that was built in 1976. This large grant will be a game changer for the airport, said Senator Klobuchar. This new terminal will improve the travel experience at Two Harbors Helgeson Municipal Airport for passengers and bring more economic activity to the area. The terminal at TWM Airport has not been updated for over 40 years and I am pleased to see the airport receive funding to begin construction of a brand new terminal that will deliver a safer and faster passenger experience. Thanks to President Biden's historic infrastructure package, we are finally bringing our air travel infrastructure into the 21st century, so Minnesotans' travel can focus on the important thing of getting where they need to go , said Senator Smith. This funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) – Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Pete Stauber announced that $10 million will go to Duluth International Airport to upgrade its air traffic control tower. According to a news release from lawmakers, the project will replace the current air traffic control tower that was built in the 1950s. Duluth International Airports air traffic control tower is one of the oldest in the country and needs an upgrade, which is why I pushed for this funding, Klobuchar said. Klobuchar, a Democrat, partnered with Representative Pete Stauber, a Republican, to secure a grant for the project. Funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Duluth International Airport is a key driver for our local economy, and these funds will go a long way toward making it safer and more competitive for the 21st century, in addition to creating an environment fit for the next generation. of aircraft for the 148th fighter wing. , Stauber said. Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority said, “We couldn't ask for better champions for our Northeast Minnesota aviation economy. Both Klobuchar and Stauber sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2023 requesting expedited reviews and approvals for Duluth International Airport to apply for grant funding to build a new air traffic control tower. CONNECTED: Duluth Airport is reaching out to the city council for funding support for the project Recently, the Airport Authority, supported by the city of Duluth, asked the state of Minnesota for $14 million to help pay for a $66 million tower replacement project. Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app. Copyright 2024 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

