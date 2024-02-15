Premier League International Cup Report: Chelsea 1-2 PSV | News | Official website





Despite a good start, Chelsea were made to pay for two mistakes by experienced opposition as our Premier League International Cup campaign ended in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea were up against the reigning Premier League International Cup champions at Stamford Bridge and a very experienced PSV Eindhoven side, which included a member of Germany's senior squad at the last World Cup. The Blues acquitted themselves well, especially in the early stages when we controlled the tie and took the lead after David Washington and Ronnie Stutter combined brilliantly. However, some poor passing when we played from the back were mercilessly punished by PSV to give them goals either side of the first half, and we were unable to find a way back. Promising start It was Chelsea who were almost given the lead early on when the PSV keeper crossed to Stutter 18 yards out, but the Dutchman recovered to save with his legs and the away side went straight at the other end to threaten themselves. Fortunately, captain Mohamed Nassoh could not keep his shot. We continued to lead, Zain Silcott-Duberry lifted his marker to find a yard and floated a cross into the box, where Stutters' header forced another save. After Chelsea had controlled the opening 15 minutes, the lively PSV began to threaten more and more, even if the Blues were still looking to improve the game, and Ted Sharman-Lowe had to make a superb low save to deny Jevon Simons as the winger cut with us. box. Forward in style The breakthrough came on the half-hour mark and went Chelsea's way. David Washington did well to create space for himself and spot Stutter's run, before slotting a perfectly weighted pass over the last defender. There was still much to do no. 9. The pass was just behind him, but his first touch moved the ball into his path and the second looped past the keeper to nestle into the back of the net. Stutter went close for a second when he headed home from close range, but Sharman-Lowe again had to save well from Simons with his feet as both teams continued to create openings. Paying a heavy price Unfortunately, this saw PSV equalize before half-time. It came from a mistake by Chelsea when we lost the ball on the edge of our box and couldn't recover our position in time to prevent Nassoh from equalizing. PSV started the second half strongly, but it was Stutter who thought they would score again. There was a bit of luck as an attempted interception of Samuel Rak-Sakyis' pass fell kindly in the box, but the goalkeeping touch slowed our forwards' shot enough for the defender to clear under the crossbar and prevent a certain goal. With 30 minutes remaining, the Blues found themselves behind and again it came from a mistake. This time PSV got in to intercept a Sharman-Lowe pass and, although the contact appeared minimal, when the Dutchman went down, the referee awarded a penalty, allowing Nassoh to score his second from the spot. With a narrow lead now secured, the visitors – who play their league football in the second division of the Dutch men's pyramid – made their experience count, keeping things safe at the back and breaking the flow of the game with a series of free games. kick Jimmy-Jay Morgan thought he had found the goal we needed right at the end of added time when he headed Zak Sturge's cross into the bottom corner, but the keeper somehow got down and clawed it away. What's next Chelsea Under-21s are in Premier League 2 action on Monday when we kick off at Leeds United at midday. You can watch that game live on the official Chelsea app. The teams Chelsea (3-4-1-2): Ted Sharman-Low; Brodie Hughes, Billy Gee (c), Dylan Williams (Ishe Samuels-Smith 70); Zain Silcott-Duberry (Dujuan Richards 70), Jimi Tauriainen (Michael Golding 81), Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Zak Sturge; Leo Castledine; Ronnie Stutter (Jimmy-Jay Morgan 78), David Washington (Tyrique George 78)

Unused subjects: Max Merrick, Richard Olise

Marker: Stuttering 31

Booked: Sharman-Low 63 PSV (4-2-3-1): Niek Schicks; Emmanuel van de Blaak, Armel Bella-Kotchap (CJ Egan-Riley 60), Matteo Dams, Koen Jansen; Tygo Land, Richard Ledezma (Mylian Jimenez 60); Jevon Simons (Tai Abed Kassus 90), Mohamed Nassoh (c), Emir Bars (Enzo Geerts 90); Jesper Uneken (Dantaye Gilbert 74)

Unused subjects: Tijn Smolenaars, Bram Rovers

Marker: Nassoh 42, pen 63

Booked: Land 80

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/premier-league-international-cup-report-chelsea-1-2-psv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos