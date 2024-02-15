Denver International Airport to receive $26.6 million from FAA to replace baggage handling system





Denver International Airport is improving when it comes to its baggage handling system. The Federal Aviation Administration is giving $26.6 million to the airport, which will fund part of the replacement baggage handling system, including the screening system. CBS

The new baggage system at DIA is expected to improve energy efficiency and increase capacity. “The new baggage handling system will improve the travel experience at DEN, providing faster processing times, reduced energy consumption and increased capacity to accommodate the more than 77 million passengers who travel through DEN each year, ” Rep. Diana DeGette, (D) Colorado, said. “With these investments, DEN will continue to serve as a cornerstone of our region's prosperity and economic connectivity.” Improvements will be much needed. In January, the baggage handling system broke down causing airline delays and problems for travelers. Airport officials said a mechanical problem caused a pile-up of luggage. “Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing physical infrastructure,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These investments we're announcing today, made possible by President Biden's landmark infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get in and out of airports, create jobs and increase safety for everyone.” The funding is part of $970 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Investing in America agenda for 114 airports across the US, spanning 44 states and three territories. There are many changes at the airport. Earlier in February, the airport opened the new western security checkpoint and, over the summer, the airport is expected to add 26 new trains to take people to Concourse B and C. “As we continue to focus on revitalizing our nation's infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century, I am pleased to see that DEN is serving as an example of how strategic investments can drive innovation, create jobs and strengthen our community,” DeGette said. Additional information from the US Department of Transportation: Today's funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and follows more than $240 million in funding for Airport Infrastructure Grants. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act provided a historic $25 billion to modernize our nation's airport infrastructure. Learn more at faa.gov/bil. More from CBS News

