13th International Church Art Competition and Exhibition

The Church History Museum announced the theme for the 13th International Art Competition and Exhibition. The show will open in 2025 and the submission period will remain open from now until May 31, 2024.

Where does the theme for this show of Lift Up the Hands What Hang Down come from Doctrine and Covenants 81:5.

We've tried to really focus on one scripture so people can explore what it means to them, said Carrie Snow, manager of collections care with the Church History Museum.

Adult members of the Church (must be May 18-31, 2024) are eligible to submit artwork created in a variety of mediums, but each individual may submit only one piece for consideration for the show. A complete list of requirements and eligibility rules can be found at museum website.

Invitation by Michelle Romano is pictured during the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Once the works have been submitted, a panel of five jurors will evaluate the works and their respective artist statements in a primary judging round. Those selected to advance from the first round to the second round must be sent to the museum for additional judging. In the last two contests, the museum has received 800-900 submissions for each, according to Snow.

The final show can have 150 to 180 pieces depending on the amount of submissions and jury evaluations. Of these, the museum may choose to purchase 20-30 pieces to add to the Churches collection.

The various artworks found in the 11th International Art Competition were created by Latter-day Saints from more than two dozen countries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the museums' website, jurors will evaluate submissions based on the three criteria of thematic scope, innovation and artistic merit. Those pieces selected for the show will also be eligible to receive one of three types of awards. Purchase awards are given to those the museum would like to use to expand its collection. Two Merit Awards may be awarded by each of the judges to recognize artistic excellence among entries in the competition. Those winners also receive a $500 prize. And visitors' choice awards are given with input from those who visit the exhibit in person or online at the museums' website. Five winners in this category also receive $500.

Lesson from the last competition

The 12th International Art Competition and Exhibition took place during a time in history that highlighted some unique artistic perspectives, Snow said.

I feel like a lot of people with the last show were being very introspective, which I think reflects what was going on with COVID, she said. You weren't in your social circles as much, so you were more introverted.

This could mean that this competition brings art that is almost the opposite in nature.

This year's theme invites people to think a little more outside the box, so it will be interesting to see what that translates to in terms of the art we receive.

Evidence through art

Some artists in the past have expressed how the process of creating their artwork helped them build their testimony of the Savior. Snow said the museum often gets feedback from patrons about how the art helped them strengthen their testimonies as well.

A detail of the Tapestry of Rescue and Redemption by Joanne McLeish is pictured during the media preview for the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

I think it builds testimony in the sense that you realize you're not alone, she said. I think there's something to be said when a total stranger, who you often don't know, who may live on the other side of the world, creates a piece of art that resonates with you and touches on an experience you've had or that helps creating an understanding of something in a new way.

The Sense of Oneness by Paola Bidinelli, front, is pictured during the media preview for the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Snow encouraged everyone who wanted to submit an entry to take the time to write their bio and artist statement before sitting down to fill out the entry form.

And for those concerned about whether or not jurors would like their type of art or their subject matter, Snow said it's difficult to give direction on what should be submitted.

We don't know what we're going to like until we get what we like, she said. You may not get in, but I think the experience is really worth it.

of Art Competition entry form can be found on the competition website, history.churchofjesuschrist.org/content/museum/art-competition-details.

Questions about the contest can be emailed to [email protected].

Art from previous competitions and other exhibitions in the museum can also be seen on the museum page.