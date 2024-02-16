Florida International University Launches Free Online Officer Safety Course Targets Dangerous Fentanyl and Opioid Drug Trends in America | FIU news





Florida International University is launching an officer safety course developed to help agencies use technology to rapidly deploy field tests of dangerous drugs, including opioids like fentanyl. Between 2020 and 2021, opioid-related deaths increased by 15% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FIU project is working to arm police officers on the scene with portable field technology that can immediately and accurately identify opioids and other drugs. This can provide prosecutors with reliable results to prosecute and convict drug offenders. Funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), FIU developed the program with police agencies across the country. Training takes less than an hour and can be accessed online, reducing agency budget and time constraints. The course also introduces officers to the proper methods to collect, document and preserve evidence “This was really a partnership between FIU and the pilot agencies,” said David Sylvester, director of the Forensic Law Enforcement Programs at FIU's Global Center for Forensic Medicine and Justice. “Here at FIU, we can devote laboratory time and personnel to testing, evaluation and procedure development. Feedback from the field is what made this a useful tool for agencies fighting the opioid crisis.” By implementing safety training and new tools introduced in the Academic Drug Field Testing and Training Initiative, new fentanyl or opioid analogs can be determined within minutes at the scene. The unique chemical signature for drugs can be used to link drug dealers or manufacturers to overdoses and deaths. Forensic chemistry and toxicology lab support can create a wait of up to eight months. Portable technology in the field can confirm results in less than a minute, providing officers with probable cause and strong investigative leads. “In investigations, minutes matter,” Sylvester said. “That's why these new technologies exist. Because the sooner agencies can get drugs off the streets, the less likely they are to affect someone in the community.” Officer and public safety were considered. Previous technology in the field required officers to be within arm's length of unknown substances to place them in the supposed colorimetric tests. The technology used now is like a speed radar, a point-and-target instrument that can detect the chemical composition of an unknown substance up to six feet away in seconds. While under the pilot program, three agencies have successfully implemented these tools in their field work, making potential arrests and strengthening cases against suspected manufacturers. Starting February 15, 2024, the online portion of the training is available here free to any first responder agency or organization that could benefit from this information.



Media assets are available here.

