Joint Statement on the Second Annual US-Uruguay Bilateral Interministerial Dialogue





The text of the following statement was issued by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Uruguay on the occasion of the Second Annual US-Uruguay Inter-Ministerial Bilateral Dialogue. The beginning of the text. The United States and Uruguay held their second annual Interministerial Interministerial Dialogue in Washington on February 15, 2024. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols and a US delegation from six federal departments and agencies welcomed Foreign Minister Omar Paganini and the Uruguayan delegation in Washington, DC Together, they agreed that innovation and common purpose characterized the US-Uruguay relationship and the opportunities that lie ahead. Building on the June 2023 meeting between President Biden and President Lacalle Pou, the delegations confirmed their shared commitment to democratic governance, regional integration, inclusive economic growth and expanding opportunities through sustainable trade and investment. With a focus on innovation, the two sides highlighted how their economies work together to create jobs, raise living standards and grow next-generation industries. The US delegation praised Uruguay's impressive leadership within the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, particularly its active role through the Uruguay Innovation Hub program, the startup accelerator, and green hydrogen. The Uruguayan delegation thanked the United States for hosting the Americas Partnership Leaders Summit at the White House and highlighted its efforts to lead an angel investor network. The Uruguayan delegation announced Uruguay's signature of the Artemis Agreement and the United States agreed to support Uruguay in the exploration of civil and commercial space industries. The United States and Uruguay also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Atlantic Cooperation Partnership as an engine of Atlantic regional integration with an emphasis on economic development, environmental protection and scientific exchange. The two sides also discussed bilateral trade and investment and agreed to further improve bilateral trade and investment conditions, including an expedited resolution on the ongoing review of agricultural sanitary processes. Both delegations acknowledged the progress towards a tripartite cooperation agreement between USAID and the Uruguayan International Cooperation Agency (AUCI) to collaborate on development projects in third countries in the region, with the commitment to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding in the future close. The United States accepted Uruguay's request for assistance with the supply of sterile flies and pledged to reevaluate the request in the future and analyze other options for implementing the program as soon as possible. The two sides explored innovative solutions to improve security conditions in the region. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against international crime and drug trafficking through drug interdiction, law enforcement training, drug treatment and demand reduction programs. Finally, they discussed the importance of providing regional support for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. The US and Uruguay delegations also signed a modernized Memorandum of Understanding for the US-Uruguay Fulbright Program, establishing a stable annual allocation from both countries. The United States noted Uruguay's progress toward eligibility for the Visa Waiver Program and reaffirmed continued support of Uruguay's efforts. Additionally, both delegations celebrated the signing of the US-Uruguay Global Access Joint Declaration, which expressed their commitment to Uruguay's early accession to the Global Access Program. The United States recognized Uruguay's leadership on the international stage, including its votes on resolutions at the United Nations, its clear and consistent criticism of Russia's unjust war against Ukraine, and its support for the Barbados electoral roadmap agreement to achieve a return to democracy in Venezuela. . The Uruguayan delegation thanked the United States for its warm hospitality and congratulated the successful organization of the Annual Bilateral Inter-Ministerial Dialogue. Both sides reaffirmed their desire to continue close cooperation at the bilateral, regional and international level. The Uruguayan delegation invited the United States to Uruguay for the next annual meeting in 2025. The End Text.

