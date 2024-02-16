Policy Matters: Advancing Canada's Agriculture and Agri-Food Sector

There has never been a time in recent history when food insecurity and food inflation matter more to world governments. In the next 40 years, the world will have to produce the equivalent of all the food produced in the last 10,000 years.

Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector has the potential to uniquely meet this demand with the right investment. We are one of the few countries with an export-oriented industry, selling over 70% of crops such as soybeans, wheat, canola and pulses to other countries.

Any strategic vision Canada has for the agri-food sector must facilitate access to expanding global markets, positioning us as the solution to the urgent global demand for food, while also allowing us to achieve our ambitious targets for increasing domestic sales and export until 2025.

In addition to contributing to our economic prosperity, Canada can use our agri-food sector to increase our global influence at a time when the world is undergoing major changes in the post-World War II international order. Because, no matter how drastically things have changed in recent years, the world will always need food.

Challenges and opportunities for Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector

The agriculture and agri-food sector is an economic powerhouse, providing approximately 2.3 million jobs and contributing $143.8 billion (7.4%) to Canada's GDP, and its continued competitiveness and sustainability are vital to a future prosperous for generations to come.

There may be significant challenges to overcome before we can take full advantage of this major economic opportunity, but with the right investment and government support, we will be able to expand and strengthen the sector both at home and abroad.

inFRAStRuctuRe

The growth of the agriculture and agri-food sector relies on having reliable physical and digital infrastructure.

Physical infrastructure

The expansion of Canada's agriculture and agri-food industry depends largely on our ability to move goods efficiently and reliably to international markets. Unfortunately, as the events of 2023 demonstrated, our commercial infrastructure is vulnerable to extreme weather events and business disruptions.

The infrastructure challenge requires us to think particularly ahead and invest in decent, strategic and long-term trade and transport infrastructure. Increasing the bridge's capacity to reduce congestion in high-traffic areas will help relieve some of the pressure. As well as government policies that mitigate the negative consequences of port disruptions.

According to recent times data analysis by Scotiabank Economics, Canada is losing more hours of work to striking workers than it lost at any time during the pandemic restrictions. Replacement workers allow organizations in sectors such as trucking, rail, ports, telecoms and air to maintain a baseline level of continuity that maintains critical supply chains and services for Canadians, including trash shipments that support our food supply and nations of the world. others. Anti-replacement legislation being considered by the government will provide an incentive for strikes instead of collective bargaining. Actually, research from the CD Howe Institute found that anti-replacement legislation increases the frequency and duration of strikes and even reduces hourly wages.

Digital infrastructure

On the digital side, the agriculture and agri-food sector has invested in solutions to address consumer demand and make supply chains more efficient, which has the added benefit of reducing operational costs and improving sustainability and footprint environment of the sector. But challenges arise when it comes to unreliable transportation systems and a lack of supply chain transparency, making the end-to-end digitization of Canada's national transportation network more important than ever. Government investments in digital infrastructure will allow real-time data exchange across all aspects of the supply chain and increase visibility to prevent reliability issues.

Policy recommendations

Commit to long-term investments through a Canada's Trade Infrastructure Plan. Canada must build and maintain trade infrastructure that reliably and efficiently transports goods to and from markets.

Canada's Trade Infrastructure Plan. Canada must build and maintain trade infrastructure that reliably and efficiently transports goods to and from markets. Abandon anti-replacement worker legislation . Any action that introduces more instability and disruption to supply chain processes will only increase costs for Canadians and businesses and further damage our trade relationship.

. Any action that introduces more instability and disruption to supply chain processes will only increase costs for Canadians and businesses and further damage our trade relationship. Address transportation bottlenecks and supply chain weaknesses coordinating strategic and sustainable investments in trade-enabling infrastructure and digital processes to optimize delivery, especially for rural and remote communities.

COMERCIALIZATION

Canada is the fifth largest exporter of agriculture and agri-food products in the world. Very often, Canada sends its raw agricultural goods abroad to be processed by another country and then sold in Canada as a new product. By developing our domestic processing and manufacturing capacity, we can produce these value-added products in Canada and sell them globally at a higher price than we can for our raw goods, leading in more jobs and economic activity.

Policy recommendations

Strengthening investments in agriculture. Partnership with businesses for research, product development and commercialization of the agri-food sector, developing policy mechanisms and supports to encourage investments in research and development of the private sector.

Partnership with businesses for research, product development and commercialization of the agri-food sector, developing policy mechanisms and supports to encourage investments in research and development of the private sector. Promotion of agricultural processing with added value . Increased capital investment in agricultural processing would help Canada meet global demand for food while promoting value-added economic activity in exportable goods.

. Increased capital investment in agricultural processing would help Canada meet global demand for food while promoting value-added economic activity in exportable goods. Identification of agriculture and agri-food as a key sector of economic growth and take a whole-of-government approach to implementing policies that drive long-term growth for the industry.

Innovation and productivity

Innovation is the significant improvement of a product, system or process and new technologies are needed to maintain or increase the productivity of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. But like many other industries across Canada, the sector is facing persistent and chronic labor shortages. Businesses are being forced to rethink their operations and consider less labor-intensive ways of running their operations, such as automation and robotics, but this high level of technology requires specialized skills to set up and operate, as well as access to broadband Internet, both of which can be a barrier, especially in remote rural regions.

Despite these challenges, the sector is already using innovative techniques and technologies to improve productivity, disease resistance and yields, including:

Further development and application of these and other innovations will provide Canadian manufacturers with a competitive advantage.

Policy recommendations

Policy changes that encourage private sector investment targeting research and development, and promote collaboration between the agri-food sector and public innovation programs in Canada, will transform our ability to create and sustain innovations that can increase sector competitiveness of agriculture.

Priority assignment i the spectrum through measures such as increasing the amount of available spectrum and subsidizing rural expansion. For Canadian businesses to remain globally competitive, they must be able to access wireless services, harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, and take advantage of the deployment of 5G networks.

through measures such as increasing the amount of available spectrum and subsidizing rural expansion. For Canadian businesses to remain globally competitive, they must be able to access wireless services, harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, and take advantage of the deployment of 5G networks. Develop mechanisms, policies and support to foster private sector research and development investment that will increase short-term sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

investment that will increase short-term sustainability and long-term competitiveness. Encouraging investment in labor-saving technology to address the growing labor shortage in the agri-food sector.

reGULAtOry

Although a Table of Economic Strategy 2018 for Agri-food called for a nimble regulatory regime that is robust, flexible and evidence-based to help cut red tape, the issue remains. A regulatory system that is informed by economic realities and driven by data and evidence that prioritizes health, safety and sustainability will greatly improve our ability to get crops where they need to go domestically and abroad . Another significant step would be to ensure that regulators consider the impact on businesses, innovation and growth when developing new rules and systems.

Policy recommendations

Add an economic and competitive mandate to regulators. An economic mandate for regulators would encourage manageable regulations that support economic growth and take into account our competitiveness in the global marketplace.

An economic mandate for regulators would encourage manageable regulations that support economic growth and take into account our competitiveness in the global marketplace. Ensure regulatory alignment . The government should strive to ease the regulatory burden facing Canadian business and work with industry and our international trading partners to ensure regulatory efficiency and harmonization.

. The government should strive to ease the regulatory burden facing Canadian business and work with industry and our international trading partners to ensure regulatory efficiency and harmonization. Modernizing Canada's Regulatory Regime committing to evidence-based, data-driven regulation and applying an economic lens to all regulatory mandates.

The Future of Agriculture and the Agri-Food Sector

This could be Canada's moment to realize the full economic potential of our agriculture and agri-food sector and deliver for future generations of Canadians as well as our international partners.

To get there, the sector needs help that can only come from government partnering with the private sector on solutions to meet the challenges facing the industry today. Solutions that take a holistic approach to policy implementation by including agricultural and agri-food businesses in economic and environmental consultations and programs.