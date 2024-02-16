International
Innovative environmental legislation to strengthen biodiversity
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning has taken proactive measures in anticipation of new environmental legislation which has just come into force.
New environmental legislation that will protect and enhance biodiversity in relation to planning and development activities is being introduced by the UK Government.
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning is a partnership between South Cambridgeshire District and Cambridge City Councils.
The importance of biodiversity and our natural environment is constantly emerging as a central theme in environmental discussions, reflecting the increased awareness of carbon emissions. There is a growing consensus among residents and policymakers about the critical need to protect and enrich our natural habitats.
The Net Biodiversity Gain (NBG) is a key component of the Environment Act of 2021, which allowed for a two-year transition before becoming law.
It will become mandatory for major developments from 12 February 2024, followed by its application to small sites from 2 April 2024 (defined as sites with between 1 and 9 dwellings). These measures represent an important step towards fostering a more sustainable and biologically diverse environment for future generations.
Under the new regulations, developers will be required to demonstrate a minimum of 10% net gain of biodiversity above the baseline level lost due to their developments. Strict guidelines are in place to ensure the correct submission and verification of evidence. Developers found to be providing inaccurate data on existing biodiversity could face fines of up to 5,000.
This legislation marks a monumental step towards protecting and improving the natural environment, with Greater Cambridge Joint Planning taking center stage to deliver positive outcomes for biodiversity in our area.
According to the Environment Bank, alarming statistics show that the UK has seen a staggering 60% decline in biodiversity over the past five decades. This loss has not only affected humans, but has also led to habitat degradation and a decline in animal populations.
Cambridgeshire faces challenges with its historically low amount of land dedicated to nature, largely dominated by monoculture arable agriculture, which has resulted in poor levels of biodiversity.
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning has taken proactive measures in anticipation of this new legislation, including rewriting local biodiversity guidance, expanding our Ecology Team and working with neighboring councils.
Tumi Hawkins, Lead Cabinet Member for Planning at South Cambridge District Council, said:
Our aim at Greater Cambridge is to build quality places, rich in biodiversity and green infrastructure, good for people and good for nature. That's why we adopted the Doubling Nature strategy to enable us to focus on enabling nature to thrive in this dynamic growing region. This strategy means we can protect existing sites and create new habitats through our evolving local plan.
This legislation is essential to help us achieve our aim as it ensures that any new development must make a significant contribution to maintaining and enhancing biodiversity, helping to protect and enhance habitats within Greater Cambridge for years to come.
Cllr Katie Thornburrow, Executive Councilor for Planning, Building Control and Infrastructure at Cambridge City Council, said: Biodiversity loss is a major challenge facing the world, whether it is caused by climate change or direct human activity such as development. It's not enough to protect what we have – we must also improve biodiversity wherever we can, both in terms of the amount of land managed specifically for nature and the quality and richness of our urban and rural environments.
I welcome the new legislation and the increased biodiversity net gain required as it will help the Cambridge Joint Planning Service as we work with our clients to set clear standards and benchmarks.
We already offer pre-planning advice specifically around biodiversity net gain, as well as publications that highlight our ambitions and provide clear guidance on policy as it is updated and we will continue to help all our clients as we support wider policy of the council about biodiversity and climate emergencies.
