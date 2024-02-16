Attacks along Israel's border with Lebanon are fueling fears of an expanding warExBulletin



TEL AVIV, Israel – For months, there have been concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas spilling over into a wider regional war.

A series of deadly attacks on Wednesday and Thursday served as a warning that daily cross-border clashes between Israel and forces in Lebanon could quickly escalate.

Tensions began to rise on Wednesday morning, when a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon hit three towns in northern Israel, less than 10 miles from the border between the two countries. One Israeli soldier was killed and at least eight others were wounded, according to army and medical officials.

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia, has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, but says it fired rockets at Israeli positions near the border as part of its preemptive strategy against Israel and in solidarity with Hamas.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Israeli military confirmed it had struck targets in at least five towns in southern Lebanon, killing at least 13 people.



According to Lebanese state media, the dead include three Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians. A Syrian woman and her two sons, aged 2 and 13, were among the civilians killed.

Israel launched further attacks on Thursday.

Tough talk from both sides

Analysts say Israel and Hezbollah would like to avoid all-out battle, but the past two days of attacks have led to an escalating war of words between officials from both sides.

IN a statement to ReutersHassan Fadlallah, a Lebanese lawmaker and senior Hezbollah official, said Israel “will pay the price of these crimes.”

In a meeting with military reserve commanders on Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) outlined his country's plan to prepare for a war on its northern front.

“This is our first task and no one agrees with us and now we are focusing on preparing for war in the north”, said Halevi, in joint comments with the press.

“In the end, we will be ready for a war. If it doesn't end in war, it won't end in a compromise,” he added, referring to the push against Hezbollah.

There is a lot of history on this border, where there has been some degree of conflict since 1982, when Israel invaded Lebanon in an attempt to dismantle the Palestine Liberation Organization within the country. In 1985, Hezbollah began fighting Israel for border territory in a conflict that lasted 15 years. In 2006, another war broke out with the killing and kidnapping of Israeli soldiers by Hezbollah.

It remains a disputed territory bordering about 330 square miles of land containing natural gas resources. Israel wants Hezbollah to withdraw its forces from the border, as agreed after the 2006 war.

Despite the rhetoric, Imad Salamey, a senior Middle East policy adviser and associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University in Beirut, told NPR that Hezbollah is not seeking to expand the conflict.

Salamey described the current fighting as part of “Hezbollah's game with Israeli troops on the border,” and as with other Iranian proxies, it is “involved in various approaches to remove Israeli troops” from the conflict in Gaza. But Hezbollah “is not trying to invite a massive retaliation,” Salamey said.

A war in Lebanon would also not serve Israel's best interests, according to Salamey, because it risks undermining efforts to secure Israel's northern cities, meaning people are unlikely to want to return. In his statement on Wednesday, the IDF's Halevi stressed the importance of returning displaced Israelis to their homes in the north, referring to those who evacuated towns near the border with Lebanon after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Still, Salamey said there are reasons for concern.

“A spillover or things getting out of control could lead to some kind of war on a much larger scale and that's very worrying,” he said.

Sarah-Masha Fainberg, a senior defense expert at Tel Aviv University, said the possibility of war is becoming increasingly real.

“The deterrence equation is eroding and attacks have increased significantly in scope and intensity,” she said, adding that Israel appears to be preparing for a war with Hezbollah in the spring or summer, with regular training to prepare both troops and residents near the border.

“There could be a war with Hezbollah tonight,” she said, but how things will play out is hard to say.

“The fog of war or miscalculation,” she said, “It's not clear to the Israeli public what a red line would be when [the Israeli military] can it hit Hezbollah, would it be if they hit Haifa? If they killed 100 people?”

Israel, she said, is dealing with an emboldened Hezbollah, and what appears to be a marked increase in Iran's capabilities. She rejected the argument that this week's attacks from Lebanon are backfired or that Hezbollah does not want to get into a war.

That was the thinking with Hamas, she said. But, she continued, “the Israeli strategy that Hamas is deterred from attacking Israel based on the price it would pay” was proven wrong by the events of Oct. 7, Fainberg said.

“We may have to rethink all paradigms.”

Ceasefire negotiations

The latest round of attacks risks further complicating efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with Israeli media reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not send a delegation to Egypt on Thursday to continue talks that began earlier this week. week.

And these talks could have implications for Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has said any deal on a shared border with Israel could only be reached if there was an agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the fighting in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,500 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. There is war it also stoked long-simmering tensions between Israel and a number of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, approximately 1.4 million Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are awaiting possible evacuation orders from the Israeli military, which carried out an operation there on Monday to rescue two hostages. Health officials in Gaza say the Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 74 people.

The last ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was in November and lasted seven days. During that time, Hamas released 50 of the hostages it had seized on October 7, and Israel, in turn, released 150 Palestinian prisoners.