ArriveCan investigation: Firm no longer eligible for government contracts





Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirms that GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, with a total value of $59.8 million. Now, no longer eligible for more. In a statement to CTV News late Thursday, PSPC spokesman Michle LaRose said all of those contracts have either expired or been suspended. However, the nearly $60 million figure does not include contracts awarded to the small company by other government departments and agencies. The PSPC says ongoing reviews have allowed the department to confirm there are a small number of “lower value” contracts outside the PSPCs contracting authority, estimated to total about $50,000. PSPC is informing those departments of our concerns and actions so they can take appropriate action within their authorities, LaRose said in the statement. According to the statement, GC Strategies is also no longer eligible to participate in PSPC and Government of Canada tenders. This revelation about federal government contracts comes a day after LaPresse reported that since 2015, GC Strategies Inc. had been awarded 140 contracts by the Liberal government with a total value of $258 million. The department told CTV News it could not confirm that figure. Scrutiny of the company's ties to the current government has increased in recent days, after Auditor General Karen Hogan released a damning report about government management and contracting practices related to the ArriveCan app. At the heart of the report were red flags about a non-competitive process that saw an initial contract awarded to GC Strategies, as well as mismanagement and misconduct involving border agency employees that drove the application's ballooning cost to around 60 million dollars. “I am deeply troubled by what this audit did not find,” Hogan testified before the House Public Accounts Committee earlier this week. Hogan's report also confirmed earlier reports that matters related to “certain employees and contractors” had been referred to the RCMP, to look into possible criminality. In light of the latest, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wrote to the RCMP this week to ask for an expansion of its investigation. In an email to CTV News, the RCMP confirmed it is “investigating a matter referred by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) based on allegations brought to their attention by Botler AI,” a firm that according to The Globe and Mail made . doesn't work at ArriveCan, but raised flags about related contracting practices. The federal police force also said it was “aware” of the Auditor General's performance audit. “The RCMP is evaluating the information available, including the Auditor General's performance audit report, and will take appropriate action,” said RCMP Sgt. Kim Chamberland in a statement. All week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pointed questions in the House of Commons about the app, with Poilievre demanding answers. “WTF?” he asked, going on to clarify the acronym that stands for, “Where's the Funds?” In response, Trudeau agreed that the Auditor General raised some very troubling questions that need to be answered. That is why we expect and support all relevant authorities to pursue this irregular contracting and possibly violation of rules, Trudeau added. With files from CTV News Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello

