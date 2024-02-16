Saskatchewan Health Authority shares progress of Capacity Pressure Action Plan





The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) continues to make progress in addressing system-wide capacity pressures since the launch of the Saskatoon Capacity Pressure Action Plan (SCPAP) in November and the Regina Capacity Pressure Action Plan ( RCPAP) in December. Within the plans for both Saskatoon and Regina, targeted measures were being taken to ensure the building of not only hospital capacity, but also community capacity, said Derek Miller, Chief Operating Officer for SHA. We recognize that our health system continues to experience difficult and varied capacity challenges, but we also know that these action plans are the right thing to do to achieve our goals. In the 90 days since SCPAP was first announced and the nearly 60 days since RCPAP, SHA has already hired or posted more than 280 permanent positions across the province, primarily in Saskatoon and Regina. SHA has also added 116 hospital and community beds between Regina and Saskatoon, specifically within the following areas: 43 additional acute care beds and three (3) ICU beds at the Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon;

additional beds at the Reginas community-based long-term care program; AND six (6) hospice beds at the Wascana Rehabilitation Center in Regina. Work is underway to identify locations in Regina and Saskatoon to add up to 400 transitional, convalescent and long-term care beds, along with a full assessment of inpatient and long-term bed capacity needs given current provincial demand and growth next. Our collective focus has been to add staff and beds while we begin to build some capacity in the right care settings to better support patients in getting the care they need, John Ash, Vice-President, Integrated Saskatoon Health told SHA. Although we were already seeing encouraging results, we know that some of the identified jobs will take time to achieve sustained success. While short- and medium-term actions are underway, collaboration and consultation continues with the Ministry of Health, staff and physicians and others to implement systemic changes that will address capacity pressures not only in Saskatoon and Regina, but across the province. This includes additional recruitment and improved transition from the hospital to the community. We know from the conversations we've had with staff that we're on the right track, although there's still a lot to do, Sheila Anderson, Vice-President of Integrated Regina Health told SHA. We are very grateful to all staff for their commitment to driving these action plans forward in less than ideal conditions. SHA recognizes that capacity pressure action plan work must ensure that care teams, system leaders and partners are part of the identification, planning and implementation of the necessary solutions. We have every confidence through the ideas and efforts of our highly skilled staff, including nurses, paramedics, doctors and others that together we can make a difference for the sake of our patients, clients and their families, said Miller. We thank each of them for their professionalism and continued dedication to patient safety and care. SHA would not be able to address these historic capacity challenges without their support and hard work.

