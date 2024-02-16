NASA welcomes the Foreign Minister of Uruguay for the signing of the Artemis Agreements





During a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington on Thursday, Uruguay became the 36th country to sign the Artemis Agreement. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson attended the signing ceremony for the agency, and Omar Paganini, Secretary of State, signed the Artemis Agreement on behalf of Uruguay. The agreements establish a set of practical principles to guide cooperation between nations in space exploration. The following also participated in this event: NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

Karen Feldstein, associate administrator for NASA's Office of International and Interagency Relations

Kevin Sullivan, deputy assistant secretary of the US State Department

Andres August Durn Hareau, Ambassador of Uruguay to the USA

Heide Fulton, US Ambassador to Uruguay NASA welcomes Uruguay as the newest member of the Artemis Accords family, Nelson said. The United States and Uruguay share a commitment to democracy and peace, and now, we extend these principles to space to commit to safe and transparent space exploration. The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by the United States along with seven other original signatories. Since then, signatories to the Agreements have held focused discussions on how best to implement the principles of the Artemis Agreement. We are honored to have the opportunity to present space cooperation as a new chapter in the strong bilateral agenda between Uruguay and the US, said Paganini. We are sure that this signing ceremony is not an end in itself, but the beginning of a new bilateral path based on intensive knowledge activities and new opportunities for our people. The Artemis Agreements reinforce and implement key obligations in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. They also strengthen the commitment of the United States and signatory countries to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Repatriation Agreement, and best practices that support NASA and its partners, including the public publication of scientific data. More countries are expected to sign the agreements in the coming months and years, which are advancing safe, peaceful and prosperous activities in space. Learn more about the Artemis Agreement at: https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords -end- Faith McKie / Roxana Bardan

