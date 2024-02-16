The ASA supports the UK Government's National Campaign Against Fraud – ASA





Fraud is the most common crime in the UK. In just one year, one in seventeen adults in England and Wales were victims of fraud. People who are targeted in this way can feel lonely, ashamed and afraid. That's why we're proud to support the government's new campaign: Stop! Think fraud and we're urging people to report fraudulent online ads to us. The evidence-led campaign draws on the expertise of leading anti-fraud experts, including the Home Office, the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber ​​Security Centre. It includes an online fraud center which will provide concise and easy-to-follow advice. It will also refer victims to relevant organizations for further advice and support. To announce the campaign, the government has created new ads that will tell consumers where to find information, how to report fraud and what to do if you are a victim. People who want to know more can be directed www.gov.uk/stopthinkfraud to see how they can avoid fraud and report crimes. What about ASA? We don't moderate fraudulent ads – we only moderate legitimate ads. But that doesn't mean we're not playing our part. In 2020, we launched our Scam Ads Alert System. When someone reports a fraudulent online ad to us, we immediately send an alert to all participating platforms, including Google, Amazon and Meta, with key details of the fraudulent ad, as well as to publishers when the ad appeared on a site owned by publishers. If found, the partners will remove the offending ad and suspend the advertiser's account. In some cases, they may also add them to block lists, even when the ads were not appearing on their platform, preventing them from appearing in the future. We encourage anyone who notices a fraudulent paid ad online to report it to us so we can take action to remove it. You can report fraudulent ads appearing on paid online spaces to us through our online form. We evaluate reports within 24 hours, enabling us to quickly and effectively alert ad fraud platforms so that they can immediately remove them, suspend advertisers' accounts, and stop similar ads from appearing on them the future. Tackling online advertising fraud is a global problem, requiring a united response involving law enforcement and legal regulators, platforms and everyone involved in the online advertising industry, as well as national advertising regulatory bodies such as ASA. We are excited to support Stop! The Think Fraud campaign and we will continue to play our part in the fight against fraud. More on Keep informed Subscribe to our decisions, newsletters and emargo Press access. Subscribe now.

