Chambers Global 2024 ranks 35 Arnold & Porter lawyers, 31 practice areas | tidings





2024 Chambers Global the guide highlighted Arnold & Porter as a “Leading Firm” in 31 practice areas and listed 35 attorneys as “Leading Individuals.” Using in-depth research conducted by The rooms researchers, the guide ranks the best lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide. The firm was recognized for its exceptional service and the attorneys for their “strategic problem-solving, intellect, responsiveness, accessibility and real-world experience.” The clients also highlighted the firm's ability to “competently handle extremely complex domestic and international matters” and noted that “every member of the team was skilled and capable and contributed significantly to a successful effort.” Arnold & Porter's practice areas are listed in Chambers Global 2024 include: Arbitration (International) – Global Market Leaders; Latin America – International Advisor

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly rated – US

Capital Markets–Latin America – International Advisor

Capital markets: Securitization: ABS–USA

Commercial and corporate litigation – United Kingdom

Competition/Antitrust–Global: Multi-Jurisdictional; US

Competition/Antitrust (International and Cross-Border)–US

Competition: EU-Belgium

Corporate crime and investigations – USA

Corporate Investigations–Latin America – International Council

Corporate/Anti-Corruption Investigations–Global: Multi-Jurisdictional

Disputes (international and transboundary)–U.S

Dispute Resolution: International Firms – South Korea

Intellectual Property: Patent–US

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright and Trade Secrets–US

International Arbitration – USA

International Arbitration: Elite – USA

International Arbitration: Investor-State Arbitration – United Kingdom

International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions: Elite–US

International Trade: Trade Remedies and Trade Policy – ​​US

International Trade/WTO-Asia-Pacific Region

Investigations & Enforcement (International & Cross-border)–US

Life Sciences–Global: Multi-Jurisdictional; throughout Europe

Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sector (International & Cross-Border)–UK; US

Life Sciences: Regulatory/Compliance–US

Privacy and Data Security: Highly Rated – USA

Public International Law – Global Market Leaders Arnold & Porter attorneys listed in Chambers Global 2024 include: Marcus Asner–Corporate Crime and Investigations (Latin America – International Council)

John Barker–International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions (US)

John Bellinger–Public International Law (Global Market Leaders)

Lawton Camp–Capital Markets: Insurance: ABS (US)

Maria Chedid–International Arbitration: Counsel (USA)

Henry Clinton-Davis–Employment (United Kingdom)

Whitney Debevoise–Capital Markets (Latin America – International Council); Capital Markets: Debt and Equity (US)

Paolo Di Rosa–Arbitration (International) (Global Market Leaders; Latin America – International Counsel; USA); International Arbitration: Attorney (USA)

Niels Ersbøll–Competition: EU (Belgium)

Patricio Grané Labat–Arbitration (International) (Latin America – International Council)

Axel Gutermuth–Competition: EU (Belgium)

Luc Gyselen–Competition: EU (Belgium)

Jeffrey Handwerker–Life Sciences: Regulatory/Compliance (US)

Gregory Harrington–Banking & Finance (Latin America – International Advisor; USA); Capital Markets (Latin America – International Council)

Mélida Hodgson–Arbitration (International) (Latin America – International Council); International Arbitration: Lawyer (USA)

Steven Kaplan–Corporate M&A (international and cross-border) (US)

Jun Hee Kim–Dispute Resolution: International Firms (South Korea)

Daniel Kracov–Life Sciences: Regulatory/Compliance (US)

James Lee–Dispute Resolution: International Firms (South Korea)

Ronald Lee – Privacy and Data Security (USA)

Charlotte Mallorie – Commercial and Corporate Litigation (UK)

Jonathan Martel–Climate Change (Global Market Leaders)

Hilton Mervis – Commercial and Corporate Litigation (UK)

Henry Morriello–Capital Markets: Insurance: ABS (US)

J. David Park–International Trade (South Korea); International Trade/WTO (Asia-Pacific Region); International Trade: Trade Remedies and Trade Policy (US)

Nancy Perkins – Privacy and Data Security (US)

David Reed–Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration (UK)

Sandra Rizzo–Energy: Electricity (Regulatory and Litigation) (USA)

John Schmidt – Competition Law (UK)

John Tan–Corporate Investigations/Anti-Corruption (International Firms) (China)

Monty Taylor–Dispute Resolution: International Arbitration (UK)

Anton Ware–Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (International Firms) (China)

Jane Wessel–Competition Law: Private Enforcement: Plaintiff (United Kingdom)

Christopher Willott–Banking & Finance (International Firms) (Brazil)

Matthew Wolf–Intellectual Property: Patent (US); Life Sciences: IP/Patent Litigation (US)

