Atlanta DA Fani Willis testifies in hearing that could disqualify him from Trump case – National and International News – MON 15 Feb 2024

Atlanta DA Fani Willis testifies in hearing that could disqualify her from Trump case
Fulton County, GA, District Attorney Fani Willis testified today in an evidentiary hearing that could determine whether or not she will be allowed to prosecute the case against Donald Trump and 17 other defendants for their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Attorneys for one of Trump's other defendants, Michael Roman, have accused Willis of profiting from the prosecution of the case.
Willis has admitted to having an affair with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor hired by Willis to oversee the prosecution. Wade was paid about $600,000 by Fulton County and, Roman's attorneys say, used that money to go on romantic getaways with Willis. Judge Scott McAfee must determine whether the facts match the allegations (there is some dispute about this) and whether the facts rise to the level of a conflict of interest for DA Willis.
In her testimony todayWillis acknowledged the affair with Wade, but said the relationship began months after she hired him to prosecute the Trump case. However, a former friend and colleague of Willis said she had “no doubt” that the affair had already begun before Willis hired Wade. Wade also testified that his relationship with Willis began about four months into the Trump case. He also said that Willis was a “proud” woman and that their travel expenses were shared more or less equally. Both Willis and Wade strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Possible outcomes for the Trump case
If Judge McAfee rules there is no conflict of interest, the case will proceed as scheduled, possibly this year. However, if the judge rules there is a conflict of interest, DA Willis and her office will be removed from the case. This does not mean that the prosecution or the case will go awaybut that means the state attorney's office will have to appoint a special counsel.
In 2022, Willis was barred from prosecuting a case against Burt Jones, an accused false voter in the Georgia election scheme. The judge found a conflict of interest in the case because Willis had previously hosted a fundraiser for Jones' political opponent in the lieutenant governor race. Eighteen months later, there has been no meeting to prosecute the Jones case. A similar outcome is likely in the Trump case, which could push any trial far into the future.
DOJ prosecutor who cited Biden's “poor memory” to testify in Congress
Special counsel Robert Hur, who led the investigation into President Biden's illegal retention of classified documents, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month. Last week, Hur released his report after a year-long investigation. Hur found that Biden had “intentionally” withheld classified documents dating from his time as Obama's vice president and had shared classified information with a ghostwriter in 2017.
Despite these being serious offenses, Hur did not believe there was a sufficient case to present to a jury. In the report, Hur explained his reasoning, saying Biden “is likely to appear before a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a kind, well-meaning, elderly man with a failing memory.” .
That and other troubling revelations about what Hur described as “Biden's diminished facilities” provoked a backlash from Democrats. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Hur to testify publicly on March 12. and Huri has agreed. The committee also requested audio recordings and transcripts related to the Hur investigation, including recordings of Hur's interview with Biden.
Allegations of bias
Democrats and some Biden lawyers criticized Hur's report and called his description of Biden's memory lapses “unreasonable” and “inappropriate.” They also questioned why, if Hur wasn't making a case, it was necessary to mention him at all.
Much has been made of the fact that Hur is a Republican and a Trump appointee. However, former colleagues of Hur's, including Rod Rosenstein under whom he worked during the Trump administration, said Hur is not a MAGA loyalist at all. Rob plays it straight, Rosenstein said. I think he wrote in that report what he believed to be the facts relevant to whether or not to file criminal charges.
Hur's report received another significant vote of confidence from his boss, Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland appointed Hur to lead the case, likely to avoid Republican accusations of bias if no charges were filed. Any changes to the report would require Garland to notify Congress. In a letter released with the report, Garland said he would not prevent Hur from pursuing any line of inquiry because Hur did nothing so inappropriate or unjustified under established Department practices that it should not be pursued.
