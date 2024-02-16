Student photo exhibition shows international scholarships





Gabriela Garcia, a senior at Binghamton University studying photography, studied abroad in the fall of 2023 in Florence, Italy. She chose this SUNY Brockport program as an opportunity to build her photography portfolio, and to great effect: As part of her scholarship requirements, Garcia's work has been compiled into an exhibit for students and staff to enjoy. Taking pictures can have a commercial aesthetic, but you also have to communicate something very personal, Garcia said. It's not about the perfect photo, it's about getting something meaningful for you. Garcia's exhibition, Passing by brieflywill be on display in the Great Corridor of the Fine Arts Building, outside the Rosefsky Gallery, until Friday, February 23. An opening reception was held on Friday, February 9, to launch the exhibit and provided Garcia with an opportunity to talk about her experiences. Attendees at the opening reception for “Briefly Passing By” view Garcia's photos in the Anderson Center's Grand Hallway. Image credit: Jonathan Cohen. Attendees at the opening reception for “Briefly Passing By” view Garcia's photos in the Anderson Center's Grand Hallway. Image credit: Jonathan Cohen.

When I was in Italy I took two classes. One was photojournalism. I did my journalism project on cultural institutions and how they helped preserve the country's history and spread knowledge to the population, whether local or international, she said. For the other photos featured, I have included elements of history and culture: the food represented, as well as architecture, landscape, historical sites, and language. IN Briefly passing, it hopes to represent Italy as it really is, celebrating its many elements. Her compositional choices focus on well-known places, not through their commercialization, but to enlighten the viewer on their importance to Italian life. As technology advances, travel has become an extension of proving you've been to a place, rather than learning about its significance, she noted. Garcia's exhibit invites observers to reflect: When you travel abroad, are you really learning about the country or just passing through? I wanted to create a project and do something dear to me, to share the history of Italian art, language and culture with other people, Garcia said. It was a very challenging, but also rewarding experience; I hope to bring people together by bridging that gap between cultures through photography, while also creating a balance between what I learned about Italy's food, traditions, architecture and art history. It's not just about showing you've been there. One of several scholarships Garcia received to finance her project included a prestigious and national one Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. This scholarship enables students who receive a federal Pell grant to study or intern abroad. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. One of Garcia's strongest reasons for putting together the exhibit was to show students, especially first-generation, low-income students like her, that even though studying abroad may seem out of reach, it is an attainable experience. and rewarding if you are willing to ask for help. We're finding that because students like Gabi share their experience when they return, we get more and more applications, said Jordan Loretz, an overseas education advisor for Binghamton's Office of International Education and Global Initiatives (IEGI). Our post-pandemic statistics show that one in three Binghamton students who complete a Gilman application receive a scholarship, which was above the national average on campus. If you are a Pell grant recipient, this is a wonderful opportunity to study abroad. Binghamton University students have access to 50+ Binghamton education programs abroad and approx 1000 SUNY programs. Interested students should visit counseling or email [email protected] for additional information.

