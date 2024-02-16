9/11 survivors received $1.8 billion in compensation last year





The compensation fund for victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks greatly expanded its scope in 2023. This led to more claim determinations than in any previous year. According to an annual report published by the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), the fund determined more than 10,000 new and amended claims in 2023. Survivors of 9/11-related illnesses received more than 1.8 billion compensation dollars that year. To date, more than 160,000 people have enrolled in the fund and the program has awarded $12.79 billion in financial compensation. Allison Lee Turkel, the fund's special master, said the increase is likely due to increased outreach efforts, especially for those who may have difficulty accessing their services. “We think it's really incredibly important to reach out to underserved communities and some of the communities for whom English may not be their first language,” she said. “So we're really trying to take advantage of every opportunity that's out there from the ground up.” VCF is available to responders and survivors affected by the aftermath near the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Shanksville, Pennsylvania area. Those affected by the 9/11 attacks are able to get benefits even if they no longer live within New York State. Turkel said that despite their efforts, many people still do not know about the Fund. She said people often think the Fund is only for first responders or those at Ground Zero or think their health insurance can cover all the costs. It really seemed to a lot of people that everything was just for first responders, firefighters, or police and EMS officers. And so people might not think it's for them, she said. Turkel said even those who don't currently suffer from one should sign up for the VCF, including thousands of construction workers, police officers and schoolchildren near Ground Zero. She encourages them to register with the Fund anyway to receive compensation for any illnesses they may develop in the future. The CDC's World Trade Center Health Program is tasked with researching new and emerging diseases that may be related to the 9/11 attacks. They are constantly updating their list of conditions covered as correlations are discovered. Just last year, they expanded their list to include coverage for those suffering from uterine and endometrial cancer as a result of exposure to debris from the attacks. To access resources, individuals should call VCF's toll-free helpline at 1-855-885-1555 to find out if they are eligible for compensation. Alternatively, individuals can visit VCF.gov to enroll in the program and submit an application. This story has been updated to clarify the difference between the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Program.

