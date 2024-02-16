An international delegation visits the Cyber ​​Security Institute





Delegates explored the work of ICS and future collaborations On February 5, 2024, IUP's Cyber ​​Security Institute hosted seven delegates from Iraq as part of the International Visitor Leadership Program through the US State Department. IUP President Michael Driscoll, Provost Lara Luetkehans, Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Dean Steven Hovan and Chair of Mathematical and Computer Sciences Timothy Flowers joined Waleed Farag, director of the IUP Cyber ​​Security Institute, in welcoming delegates and representatives from IVLP. After welcoming remarks from IUP administrators, Farag provided a presentation to all attendees that included details on the Cyber ​​Security Institute's Computer Science-Cyber ​​Security curriculum and requirements, as well as current cybersecurity initiatives. When asked to comment on IUP's involvement with IVLP, Farag said, “We are honored to be chosen once again to share our knowledge and strategies for implementing a successful cyber security program. It is a testament to the strength of our program that the State Department sees our initiatives as impactful enough to share with other institutions, and we are pleased to continue these collaborative efforts. Details of all current initiatives can be found on the Cyber ​​Security Institute website. This visit is part of the IVLP Cybersecurity and IT Development Curriculum project, which includes the following objectives: Provide opportunities to create new partnerships between IKR universities and US universities offering cybersecurity certification and degree programs;

Review US best practices for curriculum development in the areas of computer networking and cybersecurity;

Explore the role of career development centers in providing workplace skills development and job placement assistance to graduates and graduates; AND

Understand how US universities align their training with the job needs of the private sector. The visit ended with a panel discussion among all participants, which focused on best practices for curriculum development, the inclusion of career development centers in cybersecurity programs, and identifying opportunities for collaboration. Before the delegation left Indiana, they were given a tour of the new science building, Kopchick Hall.

