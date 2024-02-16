The machine flight was cleared and CCTV installed as part of the 'environmental crime scenes' initiative





Published on

February 16, 2024

Print A flyover hotspot near Walsall town center was the latest target for Walsall Council's environmental crime scene project. Bradford Lane, which runs directly behind the shops on Bradford Street, was identified by the Council's Community Protection team as an area requiring attention. On Tuesday, January 16, the Operations team, joined by CSOs; Community Protection, Nash Dom and community safety representatives were met with piles of rubbish consisting of clothing, old furniture and general household rubbish. A successful day of action created no crime scenes, collected evidence and cleared debris, leaving the area cleaner and safer. It's nice to see our crime scene environmental initiative having another positive impact. The area is not only left clean and safe, but hopefully through education and monitoring it will stay that way. Fly-tipping is a serious crime and we need the help of residents to let us know where these incidents are happening so we can take action. All debris on the road was thoroughly analyzed on the day, with evidence collected before the clean-up process began. The team members also managed to contact the owner of a sketch which was overflowing in the area to arrange for it to be collected. The job didn't end with the cleanup either, in an effort to prevent repeats, a CCTV camera has been installed in the area to help monitor the Street Pride team. Walsall residents can report fly tipping to [email protected] ENDS Notes to editors Contact the street care and cleaning teams: https://go.walsall.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/street-care-and-cleaning/contact-the-street-care-and-cleaning-teams More about the crime scene environmental initiative The project, which started in February, is a partnership effort between Walsall Council and One Palfrey Big Local, and has seen officers cordon off waste dumped as a crime scene under investigation, in the hope it will deter people from committing offences. of throwing flies in the future. Council chiefs launched the 'environmental crime scene' initiative earlier this year as a way of letting residents know that offenses were being investigated and encouraging them to come forward with vital information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://go.walsall.gov.uk/newsroom/fly-tipping-cleared-and-cctv-installed-part-environmental-crime-scenes-initiative The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos