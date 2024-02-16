International
BC cancels company's operating license after 6 overpass strikes
The province says it has banned a trucking company from operating in BC after it was involved in six rollover attacks in three years.
A statement sent a PT at 6 a.m. BC Transport Minister Rob Fleming said, in the interest of safety, a formal cancellation notice was issued to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. for its operations in BC on Thursday.
The province had previously suspended the carrier following an overpass strike on Highway 99 in late December. ACTIvE a provincial crossing list strikes that have occurred since December 2021, Chohanis mentioned six times out of 34 total strikes.
“This is the toughest action that can be taken against a company with multiple violations and sends a clear message to operators that infrastructure crashes in our province must stop,” Fleming said in a statement.
“It's never been easier to follow a route to safely route freight through our highway system and avoid the potential for infrastructure impact.”
The province has struggled to find ways to reduce the number of strikes that have damaged critical transportation infrastructure and also created unsafe road conditions.
In December, the province announced tougher penalties for strikes. It added escalating fines for companies and drivers with repeat violations, added longer suspensions and possible loss of their operating certificate.
The statement from Fleming said the cancellation decision was issued by the independent director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Branch (CVSE) and “follows changes that allow the progressive application of suspensions to better deal with the few companies and drivers who are not safe and responsible.”
Since Chohan's operating license was suspended in December, the company filed a civil suit against the province in an attempt to overturn it.
On Friday morning, a company spokesman said it would release a statement to the media about the permanent cancellation of its operating license.
“We applaud the government,” says the industry association
Dave Earle, CEO and president of the BC Trucking Association, which represents 26,000 workers who operate 14,000 haul trucks across the province, said he was not surprised by Chohan's cancellation.
He said the province's announcement in December to step up enforcement telegraphed that a company would eventually face a certificate revocation related to ongoing flyover strikes.
“What we've been saying for a long time is that the government needs to do more to actually talk about the enforcement actions that they take, making the enforcement actions that they take public,” he said. “So we applaud the government for taking this step and being more transparent with the enforcement actions they are taking.”
Earle said Chohan should be able to make submissions either in person or in writing for an eventual revocation hearing arguing why it should be revoked.
If CVSEstill determines that cancellation is justified, the company has the right to reconsideration and ultimately an appeal for judicial review through the courts.
According to her lawsuit, Chohan is a family-owned trucking company with 63 drivers and related owner-operators.
She said she was losing $1 million a week in revenue because of her suspension since December.
Another arm of the company also operates in Alberta.
Earle said drivers for Chohan in BC or related owner-operators should have no problem getting work with other companies.
