Rotting fish carcasses in overhead bin fall on Delta international flight passenger

Passengers aboard a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit received a surprising and disgusting announcement from the pilot an hour into their flight that they would be turned back due to larches falling from an overhead bin bag, showering a passenger in process.

Fly larvae were found falling from a bag carrying an apparently rotten fish on Delta Flight 133 on Tuesday, a passenger said. The bodies, which are small and worm-like, are usually found in decaying organic matter.

Passenger Philip Schotte, who is Dutch and lives in Iowa, said he saw a worm fall on a woman at the end of his row and saw several others fall around her seat.

I noticed the lady on the other end was doing something in the empty chair next to her, but I couldn't quite see her, he told NBC News on Friday. I looked again and saw that there were some maggots on the chair that she was trying to hold and stop herself from falling off the chair. As soon as he noticed that I noticed him, he explained that they were falling from the upper storage.

I could see she was scared. She was also composed, like she didn't like to yell or scream or anything, but I could tell she was terrified inside. Especially when I could see one falling on him. She immediately backed away and made sure the worm was removed from her clothes, he recalled.

He and his wife called a flight attendant, but had to wait for the take-off process to complete. Once they did, the flight attendants opened the magazine and several more worms fell out, Schotte said.

He ended up being moved to a new seat five rows back and the woman who was raining worms on him was also moved.

When flight attendants identified the bag the worms came from, a male passenger claimed it was his and opened it.

“When the bag was opened, everyone who was still sitting around that area immediately held their nose because it clearly smelled bad,” Schotte said.

Schotte said he heard the passenger explain that he had fish in his bag.

I don't know exactly what was going through his mind, but he seemed pretty calm throughout the ordeal, Schotte said.

After all, that bag was wrapped tightly in plastic and sent to the back of the plane.

Around the same time, the pilot warned passengers about worms coming from a bag on board and announced that the plane would be turned around.

There was a kind of, I don't know if paranoia is the right word, but at least a fear of worms walking around, Schotte recalls. He saw passengers pull out their phones and turn on flashlights to check their surroundings for the creatures.

There was a bit of chaos starting at the back of the plane. I think it was probably the right call to turn the plane around at that point. I had moved about five rows back, by the time we got to the landing, one of the larvae had already made its way to my row, he said.

When the plane returned to Amsterdam, Schotte said he saw a cleaning crew on board when it left.

FlightAware data shows that the flight took off at 10:11 local time and returned to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 12:00

It is not known if anything happened to the passenger who brought the rotten fish on board.

Schotte said he left with the man and took a bus to a gate at the airport with him.

I didn't get the impression that he was banned at least at that point. He went to the service station where we were all headed with the rest of us. I saw him sitting separately for a while in the service area, he said.

Schotte said the ordeal has left him shaken and he feels for passengers whose journeys were disrupted by the fiasco.

A rotting fish with a very bad smell and also live larvae is something I have to raise my eyebrows at, how it managed to get through security without any kind of problem,” he said.

Passenger flights were rescheduled. Schotte ended up returning to his final destination, Des Moines, that same day.

Delta apologized to customers in a statement saying, “their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag.”

“The aircraft was returned to the gate and customers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning,” Delta said.

According to Delta Policy, Non-edible and perishable items are allowed on board in hand luggage provided that there is no violation of agricultural restrictions for the country of destination.