The big weekend features the Miami International Boat Show, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

MIAMI – Solidifying South Florida as a premier destination for everything under the sun, this Presidents Day weekend has it all, and we've got three stops to show off:

First, Coconut Grove is celebrating 60 years with the iconic Coconut Grove Arts Festival. This three-day outdoor event starting Saturday offers something for everyone, including 285 hand-picked artists, making it perfect for families, grandparents and everyone in between.

“So it's like the place to be. So if you can do your art shopping, you can hang out, see your friends, have a few drinks, eat some food. It's really a great event in overall,” said Tony Albelo, CEO of Engaged Life Live, the company that produces the festival.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, making it the busiest three days of the year in Coconut Grove.

Those planning to go should note that no animals of any kind are allowed, except properly vested service animals.

Traffic will be closed from the festival on South Bayshore Drive. Instead of driving on 27th Avenue, consider taking alternate routes on SW 22nd or 32nd Avenue.

There's also Art Wynwood, which runs from 11am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday at Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay. The fair routinely attracts more than 25,000 people over the long weekend and showcases the works of over 180 artists from 50 international galleries from countries including Germany, Chile, Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

Next stop, One Herald Plaza with two big events:

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is a marine lover's dream, with everything that floats on display at six iconic locations throughout Miami and Miami Beach.

of showwhich started on Wednesday and runs through the weekend from 10am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday,

Billed as the world's largest boating and yachting event, the show attracts more than 100,000 attendees.

It features everything boating, from kayaks to super yachts to the latest marine accessories, in six locations.

The show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venice Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Click here for a map of locations and parking.

There are also premium open bars, gourmet food, window activations and a complimentary water taxi service.

The show is expected to have an economic impact of $1.34 billion.

A one-day general ticket costs $43. There is no ticket office on site at the show. Those planning to go should purchase their digital tickets in advance and they will be scanned at the show.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Dean Fillichio, spokesman for The Miami International Boat Show, says that when it comes to influential buyers, the fluctuating economy doesn't seem to bother them.

“You're dealing with the one percent of the world. And so in a market where things can be bad, there's always someone in the industry floating money looking for a deal,” Fillichio said.

The big boats are the stars in this show. We boarded the 85-foot British-built Princess yacht, which features four bedrooms, a state-of-the-art flybridge and even a Jacuzzi on the top deck, all for $10 million.

“This is an ideal boat for cruising in the Bahamas. If you're definitely sailing in the Northeast, this one does, we have a lot of transit owners. So spend the summer in the Northeast and then down here in the Florida Keys. You can go down to Caribbean. If you want,” said Ross Gill, of Princess Yachts.

Walking from the yachts and steps away is the Wynwood Art Fair, celebrating its 11th year under the canopy. This fair presents 50 international gallerists from around the world, offering art in all price categories.

“During Presidents' Day weekend, we bring an international fair. It's a minimal kind of 'Art Miami' where we have different influences. We have street, we have Latin masters, we have pop, modern movement and emergent movement together.” , said Art Wynwood CEO Nick Korniloff.

Artist Teresa Diehl has created an installation titled “Eyes: What Do I Have You For?” Each eye represents world leaders in conflict.

“So this piece for you is kind of a study of leaders and their conflict?,” CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked.

“Yes, it's a way to protest, it's a way to say, what do we have eyes for but to see and tell the truth. So what are we hiding?” Diehl asked.

