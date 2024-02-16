News | 55th McMillan Lecture: Meeting Global Responsibilities

APTA's early days were marked by a clear understanding of the importance of international cooperation, according to Judith Deutsch, PT, PhD, FAPTA. Now, Deutsch believes, it's time for APTA to return to those roots, using its community and collective expertise to empower physical therapy around the world.

Deutsch's call to action was the focus of her Mary Millan Lecture delivered at the 2024 APTA Combined Sections Meeting in Boston. Titled “Arriba y Adelante: Looking Out and Moving Forward,” her presentation upheld the tradition of the annual lecture series to challenge the profession to fulfill its potential. For Deutsch, this potential is global in scope.

“I want to talk today about the necessity of looking outward to move forward — out of the silos within the profession, out of the profession, out of the United States and even beyond to consider our planet,” Deutsch said. “We are citizens of the global community and America in particular … and we have the privilege and imperative to engage, communicate, connect, collaborate and contribute.”

Deutsch explained that her interest in global cooperation is related to her life story. Born and raised in Mexico City to refugees from Nazi Europe, Deutsch grew up with a broad perspective. This perspective ultimately informed the direction she chose for her lecture, which she described as “not my field of study, but my lived experience.”

“I've grown to look at the world and consider my role in it,” Deutsch said. “This has served me well in my career as a physiotherapist, clinician, educator and scientist. My wealth of experience has been gained from collaborations with colleagues and students across the globe.”

For Deutsch, the pivot to a more globally affordable profession is a three-step process that begins with making and communicating a clear commitment to global engagement, followed by leveraging internal connections to further strengthen APTA's capacity to have even more international influence. Step Three: With a clear, unified, and multi-layered strategy, the US physical therapy profession can make important collaborative contributions to global health.

Deutsch also shared her thoughts on APTA's current level of global involvement and communicated commitment. She said that while she was pleased to discover a number of collaborative efforts – including strong working relationships with physical therapy associations in other countries and significant involvement with World Physiotherapy – the association should take other opportunities to build on those successes. . They include a deeper relationship with the Pan American Health Organization, more globally focused resources, and an exploration of possible funding for international research in the Americas. Deutsch also suggested creating an “APTA ambassador” role that would oversee the association's internationally-facing work.

Shifting to a more global focus is needed sooner rather than later, Deutsch explained, if for no other reason than to support the World Health Organization's recently adopted resolution on strengthening rehabilitation in health systems.

“For the first time in [WHO’s] 75 years of history, rehabilitation is recognized as a critical part of health,” said Deutsch. “We must act now as the world community embraces rehabilitation so that we can better fulfill our social responsibilities to the global community, while simultaneously increasing time your own practice”.

Attention to issues outside of U.S. borders shouldn't be considered new to the profession, according to Deutsch—in fact, quite the opposite. To make her point, Deutsch shared moments from APTA's history that demonstrate a recognition of the importance of global connectivity. Deutsch claimed the story can be traced back to Mary McMillan herself, who was born in the US but moved to Scotland as a child. “What I think is important to emphasize in the context of this lecture is that her training was abroad and she brought it to the US,” she said.

“My sense is that in our early days we demonstrated a strong connection to the global community and were fully engaged with it,” Deutsch said. “We continue to contribute, but I really have a lot of questions. Are we contributing enough? Are we well organized and strategic in our global engagement? Are we really living our values ​​of social responsibility? Are we looking outward enough? I believe that we can do more”.

While Deutsch's lecture made it clear that there is much work to be done, she also pointed to indications that APTA is already moving in a more global direction, citing the international outreach done to create APTA's clinical practice guidelines. , soon to be published on telehealth. “The best example of what we're doing right now that gives me hope.”

“I strongly believe that we are well positioned to build on the history of our early founders and on our previous engagements with the global community,” said Deutsch. “Now we just have to look outward and move forward by communicating, connecting, committing, collaborating and contributing.”